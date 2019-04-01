Sandra Mugambwa would come off as a calm lady, until she is at the wheel of her Suzuki Vitara.

The 26-year-old caught the eyes of many on her debut in the 4×4 Challenge.

She is the first female in Uganda to take on the category race organised by the local federation.

With the championship opener taking place over the weekend at Zion Estate in Sisa, the race tested driver skills as they maneuvered through a series of obstacles on the track.

Mugambwa, a former footballer exhibited a different kind of aggression as she pushed her Suzuki through the steep slopes of the Sisa track.

She posted the second fastest times despite getting an aborted run after the Suzuki broke the ball joint hindering her resumption.

“The race was good and interesting though being my fast time to compete, I was scared and under pressure but all went well in the end after gaining confidence and more courage from my co-driver,” said Mugambwa.

She says her debut in 4×4 Challenge is a step towards her future ambitions in the sport.

“I have always had the passion and love for Motorsport. I want to be one of the leading ladies in 4×4 C hallenge .

“My husband being one of the former 4×4 champion has been one of my inspirations and he has supported me. I am sure I will be much better in the next event,” she said.

Moses Wakhasa claimed the season opening win with the fastest time of ten minutes and eight seconds through the 4×4 Challenges.

He takes lead of the championship with 20 points.

Vincent Achidri had a bad in office with his Land Rover suffering mechanical problems throughout the two runs. He would finish third overall.

The next 4×4 challenge event is scheduled for 26th May.