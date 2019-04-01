FUFA Drum 2019: 19 goals registered on match day one

FUFA Drum 2019 Match Day one Results:

Bukedi 3-1 Teso

Teso Ankole 3-2 Sebei

Sebei Acholi 2-0 Karamoja

Karamoja West Nile 1-2 Bunyoro

Bunyoro Bugisu 1-0 Kigezi

Kigezi Kampala 0-1 Rwenzori

Rwenzori Buganda 1-0 Lango

Lango Busoga 1-1 Tooro

The FUFA Drum 2019 match day one was successfully held on Saturday and Sunday.

A total of 19 goals were scored on the opening match day of the inter-provinces tournament.

On Saturday Buganda, the defending champions edged Lango 1-0 at the Bishops S.S Play ground in Mukono during the official opening match.

Viane Ssekajugo, last season’s MVP scored the priceless goal in the 6th minute.

Prince Jjunju Kiweewa was the chief guest, taking over the role that had been originally set for the Buganda Prime minister, Katikiro Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga.

Ankole’s 3-2 home victory over Sebei at the Kyamate play ground in Ntungamo was the game that produced most goals.

Farouq Nsereko, Muhammed ‘Meddie’ Matovu and Kato Umar were on target for Charles Livingstone Mbabazi’s side.

Nasur Chemutai and Brian Odong scored for Sebei.

Bukedi condemned visiting Teso 3-1 at the Booma play ground in Butaleja.

Acholi defeated Karamoja 2-0 at the Pece Stadium in Gulu.

Two first half goals by Tito Okello and Norman Ojik won the day for Acholi.

West Nile fell at home 2-1 to visiting Bunyoro at the Bar Okoro play ground in Zombo.

Bugisu won 1-0 over Kigezi at the Mbale Municipal Stadium. Emmanuel Oten netted the lone goal on the evening.

Rwenzori shocked Kampala 1-0 at the Prisons Stadium, Luzira with Musa Mihinzi Mbusa’s fourth minute goal.

Busoga and Tooro shared the spoils one all at the Kyabazinga Stadium, Bugembe in Jinja.

Ibrahim Mugulisi got Busoga’s goal and Uganda Cranes international Isaac Isinde was unfortunate to score in his own net.

The FUFA Drum tourney has attained popularity for attracting numbers.

The tournament theme is celebrating our ancestry.