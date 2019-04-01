Record Wakiso District football champions, St Mary’s Kitende are expected to have an easy navigation through the group stages.

A star studded side, St Mary’s Kitende with the likes of Vipers’ Aziz Kayondo, Jacob Okao, Abdul Kitabalwa and others were pooled in group D alongside Light High School Seguku, Jovens High School, Rines SS, St Augustine and Kampala Islamic S.S.

St Mary’s Kitende opens up their district title defence with a game against Light High School, Seguku on Tuesday, 2nd April 2019 at the St Augustine play ground in Wakiso.

The group stage draws were held at Wakissha Resource Center in Wakiso.

Twenty four (24) teams from the eleven (11) zones, that constitute Wakiso District, were pooled into four (4) groups of six (6) schools each.

National schools football champions Buddo S.S, St Mary’s Katale., Kitende SS, Kawempe Royal College, London College Nansana and St Mark’s College Buddo, Namagoma make group A.

St Julian High School – Gayaza, Entebbe Zone champions Boston, St Charles Lwanga, Mbogo Mixed, St Elizabeth Nkoowe, and World Ahead are in group B.

Group C has Standard High Zzana, Namboole High School, Spire High School, Abu Aisha Islamic, Emirates College Nkoowe and Richmond College.

The matches kick off on Tuesday, 2nd April 2019.

Only the semifinals and finals will be staged at the regional headquarters, Wakisha Resource Center in Wakiso.

The semi-finals shall take place on Friday, 5th April 2019 and the final will be played on Sunday 7th, April 2019.

Wakiso District will be represented by five (5) teams at the national championship that will take place in May 2019 at Jinja College School in Jinja district.

All semifinalists at the district level will automatically qualify for the Nationals, while the losers in the quarterfinals will go into playoffs to decide who takes the fifth slot.

Tournament rules and regulations must be key considered factors if we are to hold a free and fair competition this year. We have been strongly challenged by poor organization at the zone levels, which led to the delayed submission of our district albums to the national organizing committee of Copa Coca-Cola. Gerald Katamba, chairperson organizing committee

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Boston High players carry aloft their coach Hussein Mulawa (Photo: David Isabirye)

I believe we shall perform well in the group stages. We have the experience having played at this stage in the previous years. Hussein Mulawa, head coach Boston High School, Mpala

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE Daniel “Danicho 10” Segawa, head coach at St Julian High School (Photo: David Isabirye)

We have all it takes to progress from the group stages through to the quarters, semi-finals and final. The preparations were good and the team is focused. Dan Ssegawa, head coach St Julian High School- Gayaza

A couple of playing grounds as Multi-tech Business College- Kakiri, St Elizabeth SS Nkoowe, Emirates College School Nkoowe, St. Augustine’s College Wakiso and Wakisha resource center will be used.

2019 Wakiso Regional Copa Coca-Cola Qualifiers Draws:

Group A:

Buddo SS

St Mary’s Katale

Kitende SS

Kawempe Royal College

London College Nansana

St Mark’s College Buddo, Namagoma

Group B:

St Julian High School

Boston High School

St Charles Lwanga, Wakiso

Mbogo Mixed

St Elizabeth Nkoowe

World Ahead

Group C:

Standard High Zzana

Namboole High School

Spire High School

Abu Aisha Islamic

Emirates College Nkoowe

Richmond College

Group D: