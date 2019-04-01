Injury boost for Vipers as trio return ahead of KCCA duel

Ahead of their must win league game against KCCA, Vipers have been boosted by the return from injury of defenders Livingstone Mulondo and Karim Niyizigimana as well as goalie Fabien Mutombora.

The trio has missed a couple of games although Niyizigimana featured for Burundi as they drew with Gabon in the 2019 Afcon qualifiers.

Mulondo, who joined from Kirinya Jinja SS in the primary window, was a key figure at the heart of defence for the Venoms before he got injured.

“I feel great to be back and in time to help my team,” Mulondo the club website.

I believe I can play a big part in the remaining few games if am selected by the coaches. Livingstone Mulondo

Niyizigimana says the team is set for Thursday as they seek to keep pace with leaders KCCA and believes the honey moon for qualifying for maiden Afcon with Burundi is done and dusted.

We are set for Thursday. Time to celebrate qualifying for AFCON is over. We need to fight and get back to the top and that’s why I came back early from National duty. Karim Niyizigimana

The reigning champions must beat KCCA or risk finishing the season trophyless after they were eliminated from the Uganda Cup at the quarterfinals by Proline.