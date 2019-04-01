UCU Invitational Finals

Men: JKL Dolphins 50-46 Power (OT)

Women: UCU Lady Canons 42-47 JKL Lady Dolphins

If the first (and probably the only) preseason tournament this year is anything to go by, JKL Sports Club has the most prepared teams for the 2019 National Basketball League.

The two sides, JKL Dolphins and JKL Lady Dolphins, were crowned winners of the UCU Invitational tournament on Sunday night but that does not tell the story.

How they won, though, says a lot of how their preparations for the new season have been since regrouping about three weeks ago.

For the Lady Dolphins, it’s a given. They are the best team in the country and beating UCU Lady Canons who have multiple new faces should not be far fetched.

So, what was impressive about the Lady Dolphins?

Since taking on Monday Juruni as their coach, Lady Dolphins ball movement at the perimeter has been getting better, and better. It’s no surprise that the team got a lot of open looks at the tournament as every player on the floor knew the basic motion of the flex offense that the side ran more often in the half court.

New players, Brenda Nakitende, Maureen Atulinda and Jane Asinde were fused into the group in a competitive setting and it was clear they strengthen the team.

JKL will not have Stella Oyella and Muhayimina Namuwaya with the duo part of the She Cranes preparing for the Netball World Cup but in youngster Asinde and a more experienced Atulinda, the league winners have able replacements.

Asinde brought athleticism to the frontcourt and coupled with Hope Akello and returning Feza Ebengo, JKL have taken care of their rebounding issues if they had them anyway.

Evelyn Nakiyinji has grown into a reliable point guard who will give Flavia Oketcho and Angella Namirimu a breather. Nakiyinji still has ball handling, passing and decision making issues but can only get better.

While Oketcho did not play and Ritah Imanishimwe was far from her best, Jamila Nansikombi – who needs no introduction – delivered the goods for Henry Malinga with big shots especially in the final after the side falling behind by 13 points. The strenght in depth of JKL Lady Dolphins is a bleeding obvious!

For the men’s side, the JKL Dolphins, it’s a work in progress but significant strides have been taken judging from the tournament.

The top three sides in the men’s National Basketball League – City Oilers, Power and KIU Titans – are self selected but the same can not be said of who follows the trio.

Warriors, JKL Dolphins, UCU Canons and Ndejje University on any given day can be as competitive as the top three but not consistent.

Probably this might be the season for JKL to make their case and showed a little bit of what they can be over the weekend having beaten Warriors on their way to the finals where they outlasted Power in overtime.

Having lost Libe Makala to Power, JKL shipped in Joseph Wacha, Bernard Okumu and Daniel Monoja.

The trio played in a competitive setting at the UCU Invitational and were instrumental especially Wacha who along with the star of the finals Yesman Bushiri steered the team to victory.

Wacha who is the team’s primary ball handler can drive to the basket and is above average passer. He relieves Brian Namake of some load of thinking for the team and his offensive production come in handy for a side that has no stand out scorer.

JKL Dolphins is one of those teams whose scoring load of the load will be shared but that is not their strength much as it will largely contribute to their success.

The strength of Sam Obol’s team should be and is the defense. From one through five, JKL has good individual and team defenders.

Wacha, Bushiri, Namake, Okumu, Monoja and Ivan Lumanyi who will return at some point are established defenders in the league.

The team showed how good defensively they be holding their opponents to under 50 points through the two-day tournament.