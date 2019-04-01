Kabadi: Uganda scoops silver at East Africa Women’s Championship

Kabadi is one of the fast growing sports disciplines in Uganda gaining success in a short time.

At the start of this year, the National Council of Sports (NCS) incorporated the Uganda Kabadi Association as a new member.

The maiden outing for the ladies national team therefore did not disappoint as they finished second at the East Africa Women Kabadi Championship held in Nairobi, Kenya over the weekend.

Christened the She Gladiators, the team put up a sublime performance to scoop silver finishing second behind hosts Kenya.

Uganda lost only one game to Kenya at the championship that was played on a round robbin format with six teams taking part.

Eventual winners Kenya defeated Uganda in the decisive game on Sunday winning the game 46-35 to emerge champions at Kasarani stadium.

John Nsubuga, the head coach of the She Gladiators was impressed with the performance of the team and believes this will be a stepping stone to have a formidable team.

I must say we played well finishing second on our first attempt. This is a positive for us and we hope this is a good foundation for us to have a better team in the near future. John Nsubuga

Six teams took part in the championship including Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, Tanzania and two guests teams Kenyatta and Kasarani Ladies.