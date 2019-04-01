Kirinya Vs Bright Stars Preview: Visitors target continued dominance over hosts

Tuesday April 2

The Mighty Arena, Jinja 4.30pm

Bright Stars could earn a fourth successive win over Kirinya Jinja SS when the two teams face off at The Mighty Arena on Tuesday.

The Matugga side have never lost in the league against Kirinya winning three of the five meetings including this season when they won 4-1 at Champions stadium, Mwererwe.

However, they will have a tough opponent this time round boasting of three wins in the previous four matches.

Abbey Kikomeko’s side saw their excellent run of three wins on the bounce stopped by KCCA on Wednesday last week but will be eager to bounce back.

Joel Madondo and Fred Amaku will be vital for the hosts while Nelson Senkatuka and Brian Kayanja will be the main players for the visitors.

Kirinya Jinja SS is 8th on the log with 33 points while Bright Stars are 10th with 31 points from 24 games.