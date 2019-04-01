Mbarara City is set for the flood lit game, says tactician Kasule

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 25):

SC Villa Vs Mbarara City – Wednesday, 3 rd April 2019

April 2019 Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (7:30 PM)

Mbarara City Football Club assistant coach Baker Kasule acknowledges that they are ready for their first ever top tier match under floodlights.

On Monday, the UPL secretariat confirmed second flood lit game of the season when Sports Club Villa hosts Mbarara City at the Mandela National Stadium, slated for Wednesday, 3rd April 2019.



We are set to play under floodlights and ready to give our best in the game when we take on Sports Club Villa at Mandela National Stadium, Namboole Baker Kasule, Mbarara City Assistant Coach



Match no. 195 for SC Villa Vs Mbarara City FC on Wednesday 3rd April 2019 will be a night game and Televised live on Sanyuka TV. The kickoff time is 7:30 pm. UPL Statement

This will be second time this season that a top tier league match is played under floodlights.

Three weeks ago, SC Villa entire Kirinya Jinja SS at Mandela National stadium, Namboole.

The afore-stated game ended 2-1 in favour of the visitors .

Mbarara City FC is currently fourth on the 16 team table standing with 41 points from 24 matches, as the Jogoos are 13th with 23 points from the same number of matches.

Match day 25 kicks off on Tuesday, 2nd April 2019 with two matches.

Express will host Paidha Black Angels at Mutesa II Wankulukuku and Kirinya-Jinja S.S.S will take on Bright Stars at the Mighty Arena in Jinja.

Match-Day 25 fixtures

Tuesday 2nd April 2019

Express Vs Paidha Black Angels – Muteesa II Stadium -Wankulukuku (4:00 pm)

Kirinya Jinja SSS Vs Bright Stars – The Mighty Arena-Jinja SSS (4:30pm)

Wednesday 3rdApril 2019

SC Villa Vs Mbarara City – Mandela National Stadium-Namboole (7:30pm)

Maroons Vs Police – Luzira Prisons Ground (4:30pm)

Thursday 4th April 2019

KCCA Vs Vipers – Star Times Stadium-Lugogo (4:00pm)

Friday 5th April 2019