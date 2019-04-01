Sebuguzi tops inaugural Juniors Enduro championship

The new Enduro season got underway with an exciting number of crews and riders.

The addition of the Juniors category was the main stay for the weekend races at Zion Estate in Sisa.

Gift Sebuguzi became the first ever Junior Enduro winner after covering more laps from the 1.2kilometre distance.

The 8-year-old managed to make take the checkered flag with 36 laps within the allocated 30 mins.

Mubarak Senonga came second followed by Ahmed Issa Mayanja.

Meanwhile, the main enduro category race saw Cymon Charnley claim the victory.

Charnley was elevated to the victory after Rwanda’s guest riders Hendrick Hinkel and Olivier Frietzeck Clement were involved in an accident. That ended the duo’s contention, handing Cymon the opening season win.

Wazir Omar finished second overall followed by Gerald Kalanzi in third.

The next event is scheduled for 26th May.