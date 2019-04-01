Simba stun Kampala Hockey Club as Wananchi, Weatherhead post wins

Uganda National Hockey League | Men’s Category

Kampala Hockey Club 0-2 Simba

Weatherhead 4-0 Makerere

Rockets 1-3 Wananchi

Simba condemned Kampala Hockey Club (KHC) to their first loss this season pulling off a surprising win on Saturday.

Prior to Saturday games, only three teams were still unbeaten that is; Wananchi, Weatherhead and KHC.

However, their perfect start was brought to a halt by a determined Simba side that won the game 2-0.

Andrew Lutaaya opened the scores in the 13th minute to give Simba the lead before Muhammad Ali doubled the lead shortly before halftime.

Simba held onto the score for the remaining time to secure maximum points against KHC.

The result means Simba move to fourth place with six points while KHC drop from second place to third on nine points.

Wananchi extended their perfect start winning their fourth successive game against bottom placed Rockets.

Collin Batusa , Thomas Opio and Innocent Mbabali scored for the defending champions while Rockets got their consolation through Kenneth Tamale.

Weatherhead moved to second place after their third win in as many games. They defeated new comers Makerere 4-0.

Makerere were resilient in the first period denying Weatherhead from scoring.

However, the constant pressure eventually yielded fruits for Weatherhead with Anthony Tumwesigye breaking the deadlock in the 20th minute.

Timothy Ntumba grabbed a brace to stretch the lead before Vicent Kasasa putting the icing on the cake with the fourth goal in the 52nd minute.