Uganda Junior teams including the Basketball 3×3 sides have set off to Rwanda for the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) youth games.

The basketball contingent that has two teams of four players each is led by the country 3×3 coordinator Hamza Nyambogo

The teams head into the event having trained over a week at Nakasero Primary School overseen by coaches Nicholas Natuhereza and Ali Mavita.

Both teams are made of players who featured for Uganda at the U18 FIBA Africa Championships late last year.

The boys’ team is led by Fayed Bbale and is joined by Seibe Rabujje Matsiko, Harry Lubajo, and Arnold Kevin Kasobya.

Fildauce Namulema, Emily Nerima, Bridget Aber and Shadia Mbawli make up the girls team.

The multidisciplinary event, designed for athletes aged 18 and under, will also see youngsters compete in Athletics, Cycling, Taekwondo and Beach Volleyball on to of 3×3 Basketball.

The ianugural regional event that has attracted twelve countries is organized by the Rwanda Olympic Committee and is scheduled for April 2-6 in Huye.

The Teams