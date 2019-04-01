Uganda U-17 team opts for residential camp in Kenya than South Africa

CAF U-17 AFCON:

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

14th-28th April 2019

The Uganda U-17 national team will conduct the acclimatization camp in Kenya than South Africa as earlier confirmed.

On Sunday night, the team departed for Kenya aboard Kenya Airways to Nairobi where they will spend 9 days (1-9) before heading to Tanzania on 10th April for the U17 AFCON finals.

The camp is in preparation for the final tournament due in Tanzania.

The youngsters have been in residential training camp for eight days at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru with the newly appointed head coach Paa Samuel Kwesi Fabin in charge.

The residential training commenced on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

The final tournament will kick off on 14th and end on 28th April 2019 in Tanzania. Uganda is in group A with the hosts, Nigeria and Angola.

The top two teams in each of the two groups in the tournament will qualify automatically for the U17 FIFA World Cup that will be held in Brazil.

Team travelling (23 players and 10 officials)

Goalkeepers: Oyo Delton (Kirinya Jinja SS FC), Jack Komaketch (Ndejje University FC) and Patrick Mubiru (Bright Stars FC)

Other players: Kevin Ssekimbegga (Express FC), Ibrahim Juma (KCCA FC), Samson Kasozi (Bright Stars FC), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (Vipers SC), Wasswanga Shafik (Ndejje University FC), Innocent Opira (Ndejje University), Ssekajja Davis (Bright Stars FC), Thomas Kakaire (Bright Stars FC), Iddi Abdul Wahid (Cagliari FC – Italy), Polycarp Mwaka (Ndejje University FC), Opaala Edrine Mukisa (Kirinya Jinja SS FC), John Kokas Alou (URA FC), James Jarieko (Paidha Black Angels FC), Ivan Asaba (Vipers SC), Yiga Najib (Vipers SC), Yasin Abdu Owane (Vipers SC), Isma Mugulusi (Kirinya Jinja SS FC), Mugisha Rogers (Mbarara City FC), Justine Opira (KCCA SA), Andrew Kawooya (Vipers SC)

Team officials:

Ariga Rasoul – Leader of Delegation

Paa Samuel Kwesi Fabin – Head Coach

Jackson Magera – 1st Assistant coach

Hamuza Lutalo – 2nd Assistant coach

Mubarak Kiberu – Goalkeeper coach

Osei-Owusu Derrick – Physical fitness coach

Emmanuel Nakabago – Team Doctor

Bashir Mutyaba – Team Manager

Bosco Omaria – Team Media Officer

Frank Bumpenje – Kit Manager

Uganda Group Stage matches:

Angola Vs Uganda

Uganda Vs Tanzania

Nigeria Vs Uganda

Groups: