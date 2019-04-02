African Club Volleyball Championship: UCU Doves down Gisagara on debut

UCU Doves 3-0 Gisagara (25-21, 25-23, 25-21)

CAVB Press UCU Doves celebrate a point (CAVB Press)

Uganda Christian University (UCU) Doves announced their arrival at the African Club Volleyball Championship with a straight sets win over Gisagara.

The Doves, making their maiden appearance at the continent, registered a big and memorable 3-0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-21) victory against Rwandan side on Monday night.

The Ugandans started the opening set with a focus on defense and it paid off with a set win of 25-21.

Gisagara threatened a come back in the game with a much-improved display during the second set but UCU prevailed again with blocks and kills to win it 25-23.

UCU never gave Gisagara a lifeline despite stiff resistance in the opening part of the third set, and the Ugandan outfit smiled with their first win on debut.

Meanwhile, the other Ugandan side at the annual tournament, Nemostars, also registered a win in their opening game.

Nemostars beat University of Zimbabwe 3-2 (23- 25, 25-14, 28-30, 25-22, 15-10) in a five-set thriller.

