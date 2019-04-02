Autocross ideal for my improvement in NRC, says Kasiime

After claiming victory in the Autocross season opener, Jonas Kasiime announced his intentions to chase for another championship title.

Kasiime and co-driver Ivan Tushabe edged Edson Mugyereza to win Sunday’s Autocross event at Zion Estate, Ssisa.

“I intend to do all autocross events this year, and try to defend the title. You realise the competition is so tight in the national rally championship.

“So, I will try to focus on autocross to atleast come out with a title after the season,” said Kasiime.

The victory put Kasiime at the top of the championship with 20 points.

Kasiime further admits that his participation in autocross is away of helping aspiring drivers and co-drivers.

“Autocross is a training ground for new drivers and co-drivers. My participation will be giving opportunities to co-drivers.

“They get to learn something practical. From notes, times and how the cockpit feels inside,” he added.

Although Kasiime is a well experienced driver, he is keen on taking advantage of the autocross races to improve his pace.

“With autocross, I get to train and improve my pace for the national rally events. The event also gives me an opportunity to test my car prior,” he said.