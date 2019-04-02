CAF U17 Championship: Uganda Cubs held by Kenya U18 in trial match

The CAF U17 Championship is under two weeks away and Uganda Cubs preparations for their debut tournament are in high gear.

And on Tuesday, the Cubs played to a goalless draw with the Kenya U18 team in a trial match at Utali Ground in Nairobi, Kenya.

It was the first match for the youngsters as they prepare for the CAF U17 Championship scheduled for April 14-28 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

As quoted by the federation website, the team head coach Samuel Fabin Kwesi was impressed with the performance of his side despite the result.

I am happy with the results and the overall performance of the boys. It gives me a good analysis of the boys’ performance, helps in rating them and what to add while we prepare for the finals in Tanzania.

The Cubs will spend the next seven days in Kenya before heading to Tanzania on April 10 for the tournament.

Uganda is in group A with the hosts Tanania, Nigeria and Angola

Uganda Cubs XI: Jack Komaketch (GK), Rogers Mugisha, Idi Abdul Wahid, Isma Mugulusi, Samason Kasozi, Gavin Kizito Mugweri (C), Andrew Kawooya, Thomas Kakaire, Innocent Opiro, Ivan Asaba and Ibrahim Juma.