Charity: Kawuulu Foundation donates to Buganda Province Drum team

The Buganda Province team that competes in the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) Drum tournament has received financial boost worth Shs 1M from Kawuulu Foundation.

Kawuulu Foundation has its roots in Lugazi, Buikwe District in Buganda Kingdom.

On Tuesday afternoon, the foundation director, Abdul Kawuulu Mwanje officially handed over the money to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Buganda Region Football Association, Brian Ssejjemba.

The brief ceremony took place at offices of Electronic Network services Limited found in Kamwokya (Plot 18).

Handing over the money, Kawuulu Mwanje lauded the Buganda region officials for the awesome organization being undertaken to assemble a competitive team.



This is what I promised earlier. Together we can assemble and organize a better winning team. Abdul Kawuulu Mwanje

In due appreciation, Ssejjemba thanked Kawuulu for the generous heart and vowed to make best use of the money donated.

We thank you very much Abdul Kawuulu Mwanje and the Kawuulu Foundation. Such dedicated hearts develop sports.

The Kawuulu Foundation is no stranger to sponsorships having helped a number of football clubs within Lugazi Municipality.

Lugazi Municipal Council Football Club is the latest beneficiary with at least Shs 10M gained this very season.

For starters, Buganda region won the inaugural FUFA Drum tournament after overcoming West Nile 2-1 in last year’s final played in Arua.

This season, Buganda had a splendid start, winning 1-0 at their Mukono home against Lango.

Viane Ssekajugo scored the price-less goal at the Mukono Bishops S.S Play-ground.

The FUFA Drum is played among the 16 provinces of the country.

Buganda’s next match shall be away at the Stephen Kiprotich Stadium in Kapchorwa when Buganda visits Sebei.