Crested Cranes coach Bulega plots cautious approach away in Ethiopia

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Qualifiers | Preliminary Round

1st Leg | Wednesday, 3rd April 2019

Ethiopia Vs Uganda – Addis Ababa stadium

Return Leg | Saturday, 6th April 2019

Uganda Vs Ethiopia – Lugogo

Crested Cranes head coach Faridah Bulega indicates she will go for a cautious approach in the first leg against Ethiopia.

Uganda will take on Ethiopia on Wednesday in the first leg of the preliminary round of the Tokyo 2020 CAF Women’s qualifiers.

Bulega believes getting a positive result in Addis Ababa will be important if her team is to progress to the next stage.

“The team is in good shape both mentally and physically. We have had good preparations and hoping for the best on Wednesday.

“We shall first play a defensive game because we want a positive result ahead of the return leg,” she said.

The last time the two teams met was at the 2018 Women’s CECAFA Championship in Rwanda, a game that Uganda won 2-1.

Bulega however doesn’t want to read so much into history and believes this is a new chapter all together.

“I don’t think the previous game matters now. It is a new chapter. We are looking forward to getting a good result.”

Asked about the importance of the three foreign-based players, the coach indicated they are a big boost to the team and expects them to deliver.

“Our target is to progress to the next stage and these players bring a different dimension to the team. And coupled with the locally based players who are also good, I believe we have a balanced team.”

Sandra Nabweteme and Yudaya Nakayenze ply their trade in USA while Fazilah Ikwaput plays in Kazakhstan.

The winner between Uganda and Ethiopia on aggregate will play Cameroon at the next qualifying stage.

Africa has one and half slots at the Olympics with the overall winner of the qualifiers earning a direct ticket while the runner up will play a playoff game against a team from South America.

Team that travelled to Ethiopia



Goalkeepers: Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals), Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves)

Defenders: Shadia Nankya (Uganda Martyrs High School Rubaga), Aisha Namukisa (Kampala Queens), Viola Namuddu (Makerere-She MAK), Yudaya Nakayenze (Siminole State College, USA), Grace Aluka (Kawempe Muslem SS Ladies FC), Marion Amangat (Olila High School)

Midfeilders: Phionah Nabbumba (Ajax Queens), Tracy Jones Akiror (Kawempe Muslem Ladies FC), Shamira Nalujja (Isra Soccer Academy), Fauziah Najjemba (Isra Soccer Academy), Lilian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens), Ritah Nabbosa (Lady Doves).

Strikers: Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslem Ladies FC), Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals), Zainah Namuleme (Kampala Queens), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens), Sandra Nabweteme (Southwestern Oklahoma State University, USA) and Fazila Ikwaput (BIIK Kazygurt, Kazakhstan)