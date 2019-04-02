Tokyo 2020 CAF Women’s Olympics Qualifier

Preliminary round, 1 st Leg | Wednesday, 3 rd April 2019

Leg | Wednesday, 3 April 2019 Ethiopia vs. Uganda – 4:00 pm, Addis Ababa Stadium

© Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix Hasifah Nassuna of Uganda runs to celebrate a goal during the 2018 Cosafa Womens Championship game between Swaziland and Uganda at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on 12 September 2018

Uganda senior women’s national football team, Crested Cranes, will be hoping for a positive result against Ethiopia in the Tokyo 2020 CAF Women’s Olympics qualifier.

The Crested Cranes will face the Dinknesh on Wednesday at Addis Ababa stadium in the first leg of the preliminary round.

Faridah Bulega , the head coach of the Crested Cranes, is optimistic her charges will get a positive result away in Ethiopia.

“The players are in good shape both mentally and physically. We have had good preparations and ready to face Ethiopia. Our target is to get a good result in the first leg.”

Bulega asserted she will go into Wednesday’s clash with a cautious approach in order to achieve the aforementioned target.

“We shall first play a defensive game because we want a positive result ahead of the return leg,” she said.

Skipper Tracy Jones Akiror is aware of the abilities of the Ethiopians but she is optimistic the Crested Cranes can get a good result in Addis Ababa.

“We know how the Ethiopians play because we faced them last year in CECAFA Women’s Championship. The team is prepared and our target is to make sure we get a good result in the first leg.”

Sandra Nabweteme finally travels

There were fears of striker Sandra Nabweteme missing the game in Ethiopia after failing to travel with the rest of the team.

Nabweteme who plies her trade at South West Oklahoma State University in USA had a VISA interview at the American Embassy on Tuesday morning.

She later travelled at 6:45pm (on Tuesday) to join the rest of the team.

The last time the two teams faced off was last year during the CECAFA Women’s championship and Uganda won the game 2-1.

Crested Cranes training disrupted

The team’s training at Addis Ababa stadium on Tuesday evening lasted only five minutes and was disrupted by a heavy down pour.

The winner between Uganda and Ethiopia will face Cameroon at the next qualifying stage.

Crested Cranes Probable Starting XI: Ruth Aturo, Viola Namuddu, Grace Aluka, Aisha Namaukisa, Shadia Nankya, Yuduya Nakayenze, Tracy Jones Akiror (C), Phiona Nabbumba, Fazila Ikwaput, Sandra Nabweteme, Hasifa Nassuna

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Ruth Aturo (UCU Lady Cardinals), Daisy Nakaziro (Lady Doves)

Defenders: Shadia Nankya (Uganda Martyrs High School Rubaga), Aisha Namukisa (Kampala Queens), Viola Namuddu (Makerere-She MAK), Yudaya Nakayenze (Siminole State College, USA), Grace Aluka (Kawempe Muslem SS Ladies FC), Marion Amangat (Olila High School)

Midfeilders: Phionah Nabbumba (Ajax Queens), Tracy Jones Akiror (Kawempe Muslem Ladies FC), Shamira Nalujja (Isra Soccer Academy), Fauziah Najjemba (Isra Soccer Academy), Lilian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens), Ritah Nabbosa (Lady Doves).

Strikers: Juliet Nalukenge (Kawempe Muslem Ladies FC), Hasifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals), Zainah Namuleme (Kampala Queens), Resty Nanziri (Kampala Queens), Sandra Nabweteme (Southwestern Oklahoma State University, USA) and Fazila Ikwaput (BIIK Kazygurt, Kazakhstan)