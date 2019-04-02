Express pip 10-man Paidha Black Angels as Ssimwogerere registers first home league win

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 25):

Tuesday Results:

Express 2-0 Paidha Black Angels

Express Football Club condemned Paidha Black Angels 2-0 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Tuesday.

Substitutes Tonny Odur and Michael Birungi scored the goals that sunk Paidha Black Angels, who ironically had a great game.

The visitors had been reduced to 10 men following a red card shown by referee Emmanuel Kiweewa to Pascal Iraso for a second bookable offence.

The opening 45 minutes of the game had climaxed goal-less.

The visitors enjoyed a lion’s share of the ball possession and created the best scoring goal opportunities although Yusuf Muhammed Ssozi and Jackson Nsubuga were not clinical.

Seven minutes into the second half, Express rested Mubaraka Nsubuga for a more lively Michael Birungi before Ibrahim Kayiwa limped out for Odur

The Red Eagles were awarded a penalty when Cheka Sabiri rammed into Lawrence Kigonya.

Odur beat goalkeeper Benson Orom with a great shot into the roof although the lanky shot-stopper had guessed right.

Paidha Black Angels were forced into their opening change. Charlie Adam replaced the injured Muhammed Kasirye with a quarter an hour to play.

Express then introduced fully fit Eric Kambale, from a long injury lay off, for Brian Umony with eight minutes to play.

Birungi summarised the scoring business with a goal from distance with two minutes left on the clock.

At this moment, Paidha Black Angels called for their second change. Dickson Galabuzi came in for Jackson Nsubuga but it was rather too late to make an impact.

The victory was the first for George Ssimwogerere in the league at home under his epoch at Express after succeeding another former club legend Kefa Kisala.

Express’ left back Disan Galiwango was named man of the match for the outstanding display.

This was Express’ 8th win, good enough to displace Police in the 10th place.

Paidha Black Angels who had Anthony Ssekitto on the touch line for his first game since replacing Charles ‘Kadidi’ Ssenyange.

The Blacks have now lost the most games in the league (17), remaining in the bottom place with 12 points from 25 matches.

Team Line Ups:

Express XI: Tony Kyamera (G.K), Isaac Mutanga, Arthur Kiggundu, John Revita, Charles Musoke, Ibrahim Kayiwa (56’ Tonny Odur), Lawrence Kigonya, Frank Zaga Tumwesigye, Disan Galiwango, Brian Umony (82’ Eric Kambale), Mubaraka Nsubuga (52’ Michael Birungi)

Subs Not Used: Ronald Mutebi (G.K), Badru Nsubuga, Shafiq Nana Kakeeto, Davis Mayanja

Head coach: George Ssimwogerere

Paidha Black Angles XI: Benson Orom (G.K), Cheka Sabiri, Sula Ssekamwa, Pascal Iraso, Francis Oting, Mohamed Kasirye (Charlie Adama), Mohamed Yusuf, Jackson Nsubuga (90’ Dickson Galabuzi), Francis Kidega, Ceaser Olega, Jerry Adebo

Subs Not Used: Jonathan Uyirwoth (G.K), Pious Dibala

Head Coach: Anthony Ssekitto

We gave our best shot in the match but unfortunately lost. We were disadvantaged with the red card and lost the numbers. Also, we had a limited bench because the club has its own internal matters that I will not spell out to the public. By and large, it was a good match only destroyed by our loss. Anthony Ssekitto, Head Coach, Paidha Black Angels FC

It is always good to win, especially at home. I am happy for the players who fought and gave their best. In football, ball possession does not matter but what matters most at the end of the day are the goals you score and final result. George Ssimwogerere, Head Coach Express FC

Friday 5th April 2019