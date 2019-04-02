Express pips 10 man Paidha Black Angels as Ssimwogerere registers first league home win

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 25):

Tuesday Results:

Express 2-0 Paidha Black Angels

Paidha Black Angels Kirinya-Jinja S.S 2-1 Bright Stars

Express Football Club condemned newly promoted Paidha Black Angels following a 2-0 home victory at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium on Tuesday.

Substitutes Tonny ‘Ten’ Odur (penalty) and Michael Birungi converted the goals that sink Paidha Black Angels, who ironically had a great game.

The visitors had been reduced to 10 men following a red card shown by referee Emmanuel Kiweewa to Pascal Iraso for a second bookable offence.

The opening 45 minutes of the game had climaxed goal-less.

The visitors enjoyed a lion’s share of the ball possession and created the best scoring goal opportunities although Yusuf Muhammed Ssozi and Jackson Nsubuga were not clinical on the evening.

Seven minutes into the second half, Express rested Mubaraka Nsubuga for a more lively Michael Birungi before Ibrahim Kayiwa limped out for Odur

The Red Eagles were rewarded a penalty when Cheka Sabiri rammed into Lawrence Kigonya.

Odur beat goalkeeper Benson Orom with a great shot into the right upright although the lanky shot stopper had guessed right.

Paidha Black Angels were forced for their opening change.

Charlie Adam replaced the injured Muhammed Kasirye with a quarter an hour to play.

Express then introduced fully fit Eric Kambale, from a long injury lay off, for Brian Umony with eight minutes to play.

Birungi summarised the scoring business from a goal from distance with two minutes left on the clock.

At this moment, Paidha Black Angels called for their second change.

Dickson Galabuzi came in for Jackson Nsubuga but it was rather too late to make an impact.

The victory was the first for George Ssimwogerere in the league at home under his epoch at Express.

Express’ left back Disan Galiwango was named Pilsner man of the match.

This was Express’ 8th win, good enough to displace Police in the 10th place.

Paidha Black Angels who had Anthony Ssekitto on the touch line for his first game since replacing Charles ‘Kadidi’ Ssenyange.

The Blacks have now lost the most games in the league (17), remaining bottom placed with 12 points from 25 matches.

Team Line Ups:

Express XI:

Tony Kyamera (G.K), Isaac Mutanga, Arthur Kiggundu, John Revita, Charles Musoke, Ibrahim Kayiwa (56’ Tonny Odur), Lawrence Kigonya, Frank Zaga Tumwesigye, Disan Galiwango, Brian Umony (82’ Eric Kambale), Mubaraka Nsubuga (52’ Michael Birungi)

Subs Not Used:

Ronald Mutebi (G.K), Badru Nsubuga, Shafiq Nana Kakeeto, Davis Mayanja

Head coach: George Ssimwogerere

Paidha Black Angles XI:

Benson Orom (G.K), Cheka Sabiri, Sula Ssekamwa, Pascal Iraso, Francis Oting, Mohamed Kasirye (Charlie Adama), Mohamed Yusuf, Jackson Nsubuga (90’ Dickson Galabuzi), Francis Kidega, Ceaser Olega, Jerry Adebo

Subs Not Used:

Jonathan Uyirwoth (G.K), Pious Dibala

Head Coach: Anthony Ssekitto