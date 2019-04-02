FIFA names new media manager

Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) named Portuguese Costa Onofre as the the new head of communications effective 1st April 2019.

Costa is the third head of communications in four years, succeeding Frenchman Fabrice Jouhaud.



FIFA can confirm that Portuguese national Onofre Costa has been appointed as FIFA’s chief communications officer. A seasoned executive with extensive experience in the world of football administration, Onofre Costa will take up his position effective 1 April 2019. Costa’s predecessor Fabrice Jouhaud will conduct a comprehensive handover process with Onofre until mid-April, by when Fabrice has decided to leave FIFA after having been at the helm of the FIFA Communications Division since August 2016. We welcome Onofre on board, while expressing our heartfelt gratitude to Fabrice for his years of good services and wishing him success in his future endeavours. FIFA Statement

Costa is the former head of media at the Portuguese football federation.

He is well-known to Gianni Infantino after acting as consultant on the latter’s ultimately successful campaign to land the FIFA presidency in 2016.

He also played a central role in promoting the vain bid by Portugal and Spain to win co-hosting rights to the 2018 World Cup.

The job of organising FIFA’s media department has grown ever more complex – and crucial – as the technological advances of the internet, general broadcasting and industry convergence have offered new financial and image-generating opportunities.

Costa will not have the benefit of a gentle run-in.

One of his first tasks will be preparing for FIFA’s election congress in Paris on June 5.

Infantino will be re-elected unopposed for his first full four-year term but will be the subject of intense international media scrutiny because of the varying issues swirling around his leadership.

These include proposals for the possible expansion of 2022 World Cup finals as well as an expanded Club World Cup which has been resisted by European federation UEFA.

Limited shelf life Head of communication at FIFA is a role with a limited shelf life.