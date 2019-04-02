Kalanda scores in AS Kigali’s stalemate with Rayon Sports

Rwanda Premier League (Match Day 22)

AS Kigali 1-1 Rayon Sports

Rayon Sports APR 2-0 Sunrise

AS Kigali shared the spoils with APR in a one all draw during match day 22 of the Rwanda Premier League.

Defender Ange Mutsinzi gave Rayon Sports the lead on 28 minutes.

Mutsinzi struck a beautiful free-kick past Ugandan born goalkeeper Shamiru Battee awarded following a foul on Brazilian Jonathan Rafael Da Silva by AS Kigali skipper Tumanine Titi Ntamuhanga.

Frank Kalanda equalized in the 63rd minute.

The former URA forward outpaced Rayon Sports’ defender Eric Iradukunda to wrap up a fine counter-attack with a fantastic finish against helpless goalie Andre Mazimpaka.

Batte was fully alert to thwart Christophe Bukuru and Ghanaian forward Sarpong to help his side earn a point.

These two clubs had also played a draw – each failing to score during the first-leg last December.

Rayon Sports, 8 time league winners, now trail champions APR by six points at the top of the Azam Rwanda Premier League with four games remaining.

Meanwhile, APR overcame Sunrise 2-0 to extend their lead at the summit.

Dominique Savio Nshuti and Lague Byiringiro scored the goals for the army side.

APR, who like Rayon have four matches remaining – including the meeting between the two teams on April 20, are top of the table with 54 points, six ahead of Rayon Sports.