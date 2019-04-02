Kangaho clinches third corporate golf tourney in Rwanda

3rd Heineken Golf Corporate Tournament:

Overall winner: Gentil Kangaho (23 Nett)

Gentil Kangaho (23 Nett) 1 st Runners up: Tiva Kananura (22 Nett)

Tiva Kananura (22 Nett) 2 nd Runners up: Joseph Semwanga (21 Nett)

Joseph Semwanga (21 Nett) Longest Drive (Men): Andrew Kulayige

Andrew Kulayige Longest Drive (Women): Jenny Linda

Jenny Linda Nearest to the pin (Men): Paul Ntanganda

Paul Ntanganda Nearest to the pin (Women): Jenny Linda

Jenny Linda Pinga Mingi: Adam Nsubuga

Gentil Kangaho clinched the third Heineken Golf Corporate tournament at Kigali Golf Club in Rwanda.

Kangaho scored 23 nett to topple the rest of the field in the 9 hole event before he received the overall trophy from Davis Kashaka, the captain of Kigali Golf Club.

Tiva Kananura returned 22 nett to finish first runners up as Joseph Semwanga completed top three with 21 nett.

Kigali Golf Club vice president, Andrew Kulayige championed in the longest drive contest in the male catergory as Jenny Linda won the ladies event.

Paul Ntanganda won the nearest the pin men award and Linda completed a double to win in the female gender.

Adam Nsubuga was the pinga mingi award winner.

At least 45 golfers took part in the competition.

Last month, Kananura won the second edition.

The golf corporate night takes place every last Friday of the month at Kigali Golf Club.

The fourth edition is scheduled for April 26.