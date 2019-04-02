Kenya and Zimbabwe confirm squads for Victoria Series

There were reports that Kenya would be a no show for the Victoria Series in Kampala starting from April 4-11 but a confirmation has been received by Uganda Cricket that Kenya will be available for the tri-series.

Zimbabwe who missed out the last edition of the global qualifiers in 2017 after being beaten by Uganda in Namibia are not taking anything for granted and have chosen to tour Uganda as part of their preparations.

The Lady Chevrons will be led by Mary Anne Musonda with Adam Chifo as head coach. The 19 member contingent from Zimbabwe will arrive in the country on April 4.

Kenya has also confirmed its 16 member contingent with Margaret Banja named as the team captain of the tour with the ex-Kenya international Lameck Onyango named as head coach.

A good number of the players on the Kenyan team feature for teams in the Uganda local league such as captain Banja and Sarah Wetoto who both feature for double champions Aziz Damani while the hard hitting Quentoor Abel features for Pioneer.

All three sides will use the series as a build up for the World Cup qualifiers that are due next month in Zimbabwe.

The Lady Cricket Cranes are the current African champions but will face fierce competition from both Zimbabwe and Kenya.

Kenya Squad: Margaret Ngoche (Captain), Sharon Juma, Sarah Wetoto, Venasa Ooko, Queentor Abel, Mary Mwangi, Esther Wachira, Daisy Njoroge, Mercyline Ochieng, Silvia Kinyua, Monicah Ndhambi, Teresia Mwangi, Veronica Abuga, Lavender Idambo

Coach: Lameck Onyango

Physiotherapist: Moses Ndung’u

Zimbabwe Squad