Kirinya 2-1 Bright Stars

Joel Madondo and Isma Kawawulo scored in either half to earn Kirinya Jinja SS their first ever league win over visiting Bright Stars at the Mighty Arena.

Prior to the game, the students had lost thrice and draw twice in five meetings.

But Madondo and company had other ideas as they edged a hard fighting visiting side coached by Fred Kajoba.

Madondo opened the scoring five minutes to the break and they went into change rooms with a slim lead.

In the 59th minute, Kawawulo doubled the hosts lead and with a quarter an hour to the final whistle, the visitors suffered a setback as Juma Ssebaduka was sent off.

Methodius Jungu however pulled one back for Fred Kajoba’s side to ensure a tense finish but the hosts held on for all points that lift them to 8th on the log with 36 points.

Bright Stars stay 11th on the table with 31 points with five games to finish the season.