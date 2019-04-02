Nemostars, UCU Doves maintain perfect start at continental championship

UCU Doves 3-0 Gendarmarie (25-19, 29-27, 25-22)

Nemostars 3-2 GSU (25-20, 25-23, 18-25, 25-27, 15-8)

Uganda’s representatives at the 2019 Men’s African Club Volleyball Championship, Nemostars and UCU Doves, maintained a wining start.

UCU made it two out of two after recording another straight-sets victory against Gendarmarie of Madagascar 3-0 (25-19, 29-27, 25-22) on Tuesday.

The tournament first timers dominated the opening set with a ruthless attack and superb net defense for a deserved 25-19 win.

Gendarmarie battled for their lives in the second set but the Doves prevailed 29-27 before wrapping up the game in the third set to earn their second win in as many games.

Meanwhile, Nemostars registered another big win, 3-2 (25-20, 25-23, 18-25, 25-27, 15-8) against GSU of Kenya.

It was a big matchup and Nemostars looked like were cruising after taking an early lead having taken the first set 25-20.

GSU fought back in the second set and led at the first technical timeout but Nemo eventually won the set 25-23.

GSU never let the Ugandans gain any real traction in the 3rd wining it 25-18 and fought hard to force a tiebreaker.

Nemostars dominated the tiebreaker 15-8 to maintain a winning start.