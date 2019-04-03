Boston High, Buddo S.S, St Mary’s Kitende on song at Wakiso District football qualifiers

Wakiso District Football Qualifiers:

Selected Results:

The 2019 Wakiso District football qualifiers entered day two on Wednesday at Nadaningira in Wakiso.

There are no surprises thus far as the expected schools have so far performed well.

Wakiso District defending champions St Mary’s Kitende, rivals Buddo S.S, Standard High School – Zana, Namoole High and Entebbe zone champions Boston High School, Mpala remain untouchable.

In group A, Kawempe Royal humbled St Mark’s College 5-1, Buddo won their opening three matches against London College and Kitende S.S (2-0) as well as a 1-0 victory against Kawempe Royal.

Ronald Innocent scored the all Buddo’s goals against London College and Kawempe Royal.

Innocent also found the back the net for Simon Mugerwa’s coached side alongside William Gama against Kitende.

London College edged St Mark’s College 2-1 as St Mary’s Katale and Kitende S.S shared the spoils in a goal-less affair.

Eight time Entebbe Zone champions Boston High – Mpala also won their first two matches, 2-0 over Mbogo Mixed and 1-0 against St Julian.

St Julian, a school coached by Lugazi Municipal Head coach Dan Segawa recovered to beat St Elizabeth 1-0.

St Elizabeth also revenged to win 1-0 over St Mario’s as the St Charles Lwanga International and Mbogo Mixed duel ended score-less.

In group C, Namboole High humbled Abu Aisha 4-0, Spire whipped Abu Aisha 4-1 as Justus Mugisha’s Standard High were 3-0 winners against Namboole High.

Standard High Zana also stopped Emirates 1-0 before Emirates College also fell 2-1 to Richmond.

Pre-tournament favourites St Mary’s Kitende humiliated St Augustine’s College 5-1 in group D.

In their second game, St Mary’s Kitende pipped neighbours 0 Light High School, Seguku 3-0.

Rines were 3-2 winners over Entebbe Zone runners up Jovens.

St Augustine College and Kampala Islamic played to a one all draw as Light High Seguku and Rines failed to find the back of the net in a non-scoring draw.

Day three continues on Thursday before the quarter-finals and semi-finals come next.

The qualifiers climax on Sunday, 7th April 2019 with the finals.

Five schools will represent Wakiso District at the 2019 Copa Coca Cola championships that will be staged by Jinja College School in Jinja district.

Group A:

Kawempe Royal 5-1 St Mark’s College

St Mark’s College Buddo 2-0 London College

London College London College 1-2 St Mark’s College

St Mark’s College Buddo S.S 1-0 Kawempe Royal

Kawempe Royal St Mary’s Katale 0-0 Kitende S.S

Group B:

Boston High, Mpala 2-0 Mbogo Mixed

Mbogo Mixed St Julian 1-0 St Elizabeth

St Elizabeth St Elizabeth 1-0 St Mario’s

St Mario’s St Julian 0-1 Boston High, Mpala

Boston High, Mpala St Charles Lwanga International 0-0 Mbogo Mixed

Group C:

Namboole High 4-0 Abu Aisha

Abu Aisha Spire 4-1 Abu Aisha

Abu Aisha Standard High 3-0 Namboole High

Namboole High Emirates College 1-2 Richmond

Richmond Standard High 1-0 Emirates

Group D: