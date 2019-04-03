Tokyo 2020 CAF Women’s Qualifiers

Ethiopia Vs Uganda – Addis Ababa stadium, 4:00 pm



Crested Cranes head coach Faridah Bulega has named the team that start against Ethiopia in the first leg of the preliminary round of Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifiers against Ethiopia on Wednesday.

Skipper Tracy Jones Akiror has been relegated to the bench in one of the surprise changes made by Bulega.

Akiror has been a mainstay on the team starting every other game in the recent engagements.

However, Bulega has opted to go for versatile Yudaya Nakayenze as one for the central midfielders.

Naturally a centre back, Nakyenze who plies her trade at Seminole College in USA is also comfortable in various positions.

She will play alongside Phobia Nabbumba in the midfield.

With Akiror on bench, goalkeeper Ruth Aturo will captain the team.

Striker Hasifa Nassuna who plays for UCU Lady Cardinals and currently the top scorer in the FUFA Women Elite League with 12 goals also starts on bench.

Kampala Queens duo of Zaina Namuleme and Lilian Mutuuzo will play in the wide positions to offer support to Sandra Nabweteme and Fazila Ikwaput.

The back line is maintained with Viola Namuddu and Grace Aluka as right and left fullbacks respectively while Aisha Namukisa and Shadia Nakya playing at the heart of defence.

Crested Cranes Starting XI: Ruth Aturo (GK/Capt), Viola Namuddu, Grace Aluka, Aisha Namukisa, Shadia Nankya, Yudaya Nakayenze, Lililan Mutuuzo, Phiona Nabbumba, Fazila Ikwaput, Sandra Nabweteme and Zainah Namuleme.

Substitutes: Daisy Nakaziro (GK), Fauzia Najjemba, Shamirah Nalujja, Hasifah Nassunah, Juliet Nalukenge, Raticia Nabbosa, Amagat Marrion, Tracy Jones Akiror and Nanziri Resty