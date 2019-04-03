FUFA Big League: Proline, Kitara on the road in Rwenzori group games

FUFA Big League:

Wednesday, 03 April 2019

Water Vs Proline – Mutesa II Wankulukukuku Stadium (2 PM)

Kansai Plascon Vs Kitara – Bishops S.S, Mukono (4:30 PM)

The FUFA Big League returns with two matches lined up on Wednesday, 03 April 2019.

Both games on the menu are in the Rwenzori group.

Table leaders Proline make a short trip across town to face Water at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium in the early kick off.

Proline has 33 points from 15 matches, three points better of second placed Kiboga Young (Kiboga has played a game less).

On the other hand, Water is 7th with 22 points from 15 matches.

Whereas Proline eyes maximum points to keep within distance of a direct promotional slot, Water is running away from relegation zone.

Proline has proved to be a determined side this side home and away and on paper, they have a better squad compared to Water.

The likes of Isma Kabugu, Big league top scorer Ivan Bogere, Hakim Kiwanuka, Ibrahim Wamanah are all great players that can turn around the game in their favour on any day.

The other game on the same day will see third on log Kansai Plascon play host to 5th placed Kitara at the Bishops S.S play ground in Mukono.

Kansai Plascon, like Kitara both eye victories to keep track of the leading pack.

Robert Ssentongo Junior and Henry Kitengenyi will be the main men to lead the surge for goals for Kansai Plascon as Kitara will base on George Ssenkaaba for inspiration.

The other FUFA Big league matches will be played on Thursday.

Three clubs shall be promoted to the top tier league from the FUFA Big League at the end of the season.

Other Matches:

Thursday, 4th April 2019

Elgon Group:

Entebbe Vs JMC Hippos – Jinja

Doves All Stars Vs Amuka Bright Stars – Green Light Stadium, Arua

UPDF Vs Wakiso Giants – Bombo Military Stadium

Rwenzori Group:

Kira United Vs Dove – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Kiboga Young Vs Ntinda United – Bamusuuta Play ground, Kiboga

Saturday, 7th April 2019: