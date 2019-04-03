KCCA Vs Vipers: Mutebi expects a coherent, positive approach

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 25):

Thursday, 3 rd April 2019

KCCA Vs Vipers

Lugogo (4:00 PM)

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club takes on the league defending champions Vipers Sports Club at Lugogo on Thursday in a potential title decider.

KCCA is four points ahead of Vipers as they currently leads the 16 team table standings with 52 points from 24 matches apiece.

Addressing the media during the pre-match press conference at Lugogo on Wednesday, the KCCA manager Mike Hilary Mutebi predicted a free-flowing game.

Flanked by midfielder Nicholas Kasozi and media manager Mwanje Magero, Mutebi acknowledged that he will approach the game in a coherent, positive way.



KCCA shall be competing against arguably one of the best sides in the league. We have prepared well for the match. The opponents are just one of those other sides we have faced in the league. We are taking this game very seriously because we eye a win it. I think this match will satify the expectations of the fans. We shall be positive minded and coherent. There is a very clarified in the way we play. Players will play very determined with clarity. This will be one of the best games this season. Personally, as a fan, I expect a very good game. As a coach, we shall play our ‘way’. We do not want to play ordinarily under pressure Mike Mutebi, KCCA Manager

Mutebi also hinted on the implication of winning the match.



When KCCA defeats Vipers, the road to winning the championship will be softened. We shall have 90 percent chances of winning this year’s league title if we win. After the URA set back, we have planned afresh and have done well in the recent matches. Mike Mutebi

Mutebi prays that on form striker Mike Mutyaba passes a late fitness test on Wednesday during their last training session.

Mutyaba, scorer of a brace against Kirinya-Jinja S.S in the last match at the Mighty Arena picked a knock and has been struggling with that knock.



Mike Mutyaba got a knock during the away win against Kirinya-Jinja S.S in our last match. We hope he passes the late fitness test. Julius Poloto (long term injury) is however ruled out of the match But, I promise some surprise faces and the young striker Sadat Anaku will play having had his full time debut. Mike Mutebi, KCCA Manager

The first leg at St Mary’s Kitende ended one goal apiece with Ibrahim Sadam Juma missing a penalty for KCCA.