Maroons Vs Police Preview: Battle of forces as Cops visit Prisons

ago
by Ismael Kiyonga
  • Wednesday April 3
  • Prisons Ground, Luzira 4.30pm
Aisha Nakato | Kawowo Sports Juma Balinya in action against SC Villa. He will be key against Maroons [Photo: Aisha Nakato]

Security forces Maroons and Police renew rivalry in the league at Luzira

The two sides are in contrasting positions with Maroons still in the fight against relegation while Police sits firmly 10th on the log with 32 points, 12 above the red zone.

Cops coach Abdallah Mubiru feels they deserve to be in a better place and hopes they build on the 4-2 win over Paidha to ensure they continue to rise on the log and finish in a decent place.

“We are one of the highest goal scorers in the league and deserve better,” he said. “But we have given away cheap goals and we have tried working on that,” he added.

The visitors will look to Juma Balinya, Ruben Kimera and Ronald Nyanzi for goals on the afternoon.

The hosts will hope Solomon Walusimbi, Herman Wasswa and Pius Obuya are in fine form.

