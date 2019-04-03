SC Villa Vs Mbarara City Preview: Jogoos have no room for error

Wednesday April 3

Mandela National stadium, Namboole 7.30pm

SC Villa have no choice but win against Mbarara City who they host on Wednesday night if they are put a stop to relegation woes.

The 16-time champions are just three points above the drop and anything less than a win will be a crisis for the Villa Park side with a few games to end the season.

With three losses on the bounce, Douglas Bamweyana feels the result don’t really reflect the performance although he admits his players have made individual errors that cost them in each of those games.

“We have a good and bad patch but the results still don’t reflect the performance,” he said ahead of the game against Mbarara City. “We have been cost by small individual errors and maybe that explains the patch,” he went on.

“But as a technical team, we have tried to rectify that and we are ready to get back to winning ways.”

In Mbarara City, they face a formidable opponent who is targeting a double over them having won the reverse fixture at Kavumba.

The Ankole Lions will rely on Paul Mucureezi, Ibrahim Oriti and Pistis Balenge for inspiration but are without their defensive kingpin Hilary Mukundane due to suspension.

The hosts are also without team captain Ashraf Mandela (suspension) and versatile Lincoln Mukisa (injured) but have Habib Kavuma and goalie Samuel Wasswa back from injuries.

They will hope Bashir Mutanda and Pius Wanji rediscover their goal scoring form on the day.