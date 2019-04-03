SC Villa Vs Mbarara City Preview: Survival for the fittest under floodlights

Uganda Premier League (Match Day 25):

Wednesday Games:

SC Villa Vs Mbarara City – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole (7:30 PM)

Maroons Vs Police – Prisons Stadium, Luzira (4:30 PM)

Match day 25 of the Uganda Premier League continues with two more matches on Wednesday, 03 April 2019.

Record league winners Sports Club Villa plays their second match under floodlights when they host Mbarara City at Mandela National Stadium for the 7:30 PM kick off duel.

At the Luzira Prisons stadium, Maroons will play host to Police in the other early kick off match.

The two games follow Tuesday’s action where Express overcame 10-man Paidha Black Angels 2-0 at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium and another 10-man side, Bright Stars fell 2-1 on the road away to Kirinya-Jinja S.S.

The Namboole Stadium match will be the second this second to be played under floodlights since Kirinya-Jinja S.S’ 2-1 away win over Sports Club Villa at the start of the March.

The Jogoos come to this match desperate to make an impact since they have only secured 23 points from 24 matches, a feat that pints them in serious relegation battles with Ndejje University and Nyamityobora.

Against Mbarara City, the SC Villa head coach Douglas Bamweyana is expected to name an offensive minded team, one that will seek glory on home turf as the season climaxes.

The league second top scorer Bashir Mutanda, Albert Mugisa and Pius ‘Muzeei’ Wanji are all match fit and ready to lead the surge for goals in a Mbarara City backline that will miss the services of their inspirational captain Hilary Mukundane.

Bashir Mutanda is joined by Charles Lwanga in celebrating his first goal against Express. The two scored against Police [Photo: JOHN BATANUDDE] © JOHN BATANUDDE

Mukundane is suspended following accumulated cautions.

In his absence, former Onduparaka defender Rashid Muhammed will ably deputize him alongside Zaidi Byekwaso and Henry Kisekka.

Sports Club Villa is likely to be without Joseph Ssemujju (ankle), Charles ‘Neymar’ Lwanga (school commitments) and Mbarara City will miss hard tackling midfielder Ivan Mbowa (Compassionate leave) with Raymond Onyai a big doubt as well.

The return to form of Paul Mucureezi who has been recovering from a knock since the goal-less home draw with Ndejje University is a big boost for the Ankole Lions.

© Kawowo Sports | AISHA NAKATO Paul Mucurezi

Mucureezi is the club’s top scorer with seven goals and he is expected to provide the leadership for the team that has other exciting forwards as Jude Ssemugabi, South Sudanese international Makuweth Wol, the ever exciting Ivan Eyam and Ibrahim Orit.

Previous Mbarara City captain Asuman Kihogo Alishe will face his former club if fielded for the game.

On the sidelines, it will be a battle for tactics as Charles Livingstone Mbabazi (Mbarara City) faces Bamweyana.

Depending on the respective teams named, the varying playing formations and how the changes will be made, either sides carry equal chances given the bold fact that both coaches admire the possessive style of play.

Victory for either side has instant impact on the table standings.

In case of a win, Mbarara City will displace Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) from the third place as SC Villa (23 points) eyes 12th place, currently occupied by Maroons (25 points).