Term limits removed as Uganda Premier League adopts new amendments

FUFA Super League Limited ( FSLL ), a company entrusted with the mandate to run the Uganda Premier League on Tuesday adopted new amendments to their Memorandum and Articles of Association ( MEMARTS ).

In an extra ordinary meeting held at Mandela National stadium on Tuesday, new changes were adopted and key among them was the scrapping of term limits on the board.

Initially, the board was supposed to serve for a maximum of two terms with each term running for one year. This was however changed in 2016 and a term was changed from one year to two years.

The current board led by Arinaitwe Rugyendo as board chairman, David Serebe (Vice-chairman), Peter Kibazo ( board Secretary), Fred Guy Kawuma and Humphrey Mandu as board members took office on a one year term in 2015.

In an elective meeting held in 2016, the duration of a term was stretched to two years and the aforementioned board returned with Rugyendo voted unopposed.

According to the Uganda Premier League Secretariat CEO, Bernard Bainamani Bampiire, the clubs agreed to change the term from two years to four years and remove the cap on term limits.

” There were amendments made during the Annual General Meeting last year and one of them was the changes the terms of office for the board. It was agreed that the duration of a term is extended to four years and term limits removed,” he said.

Bainamani explains that the changes were aimed at having a uniform format with FUFA which is a mother body.

“Uganda Premier League is a child of FUFA and we realized that we were operating on parallel paths. Some of the key legal items were not binding for instance the FUFA electoral code which we must follow. So in a bid to harmonize the two, we had to move on one front.”

This therefore means that effective 30th July 2019 when a new board is supposed to be elected, the next term will run for four years.

In the other key amendments made, the powers to appoint the league CEO were transferred from FUFA to the board.

Before the amendments were made, the CEO was appointed by the federation but with effect from next term, the board will appoint the CEO and the secretariat as well.

In the new amendments, each club in the top tier league, will be involved in the voting process of the new board chairman according to Bainamani.

“In the past, clubs will only come up with five names that would be forwarded to FUFA for approval but this has been changed. Every club will now be given a chance to nominate a candidate of their choice and it’s from here that the new board chairman will be appointed.”

Despite this change, only the top five candidates according to the number of nomination by the 16 clubs will be forwarded to FUFA for approval.

FUFA Veto powers maintained



There have been calls from clubs to have the FUFA as a special shareholder with veto powers scrapped but this has been maintained.

Rugyendo and Company given more time



In the same extra ordinary general meeting, clubs agreed to extend the mandate of the current board for the next four months.

It should be noted that the board’s term expired last year but because there was need to make the aforementioned amendments, the clubs agreed to give the board six more months in office.

The six months ended on 23rd March 2019 but another extension was granted to the board for the next four months up to 30th July 2019 to finalize the entire process but as well prepare for new elections.