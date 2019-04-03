Tokyo 2020 Olympics Qualifiers: Ethiopia edge Uganda Crested Cranes

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Women’s Qualifiers

Preliminary R ound , 1st Leg

Ethiopia 3-2 Uganda



Crested Cranes went down fighting against Ethiopia in the first leg of the preliminary round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics qualifiers played on Wednesday at Addis Ababa stadium.

Despite conceding three goals, Uganda scored two stoppage time goals to revive hopes ahead of the return leg in Kampala.

The Dinknesh of Ethiopia won the thrilling encounter 3-2 to take slim advantage ahead of the return leg slated for Saturday, 6th April at StarTimes stadium, Lugogo.

The Ethiopians got their goals through Aisha Namukisa (own goal), Loza Eeingre Abera and Kidani Serkadis.

On the other hand, the Crested Cranes got the goals through Kara Meskerem (own goal) and Hasifa Nassuna.

Crested Cranes coach made surprise changes to the starting team with captain Tracy Jones Akiror and Nassuna starting on bench.

There was also a late change in the lineup released with Shamira Nalujja starting ahead of Fazila Ikwaput.

The hosts got into an early lead, eleven minutes after kick off when Crested Cranes defender Namukisa scored into her own net.

There was a chance for Uganda to level matters at the stoke of halftime but striker Sandra Nabweteme failed to convert a penalty with her effort rattling the goal post.

Ethiopia stretched their lead through Abera and Serkadis who scored in the 76th and 79th minute respectively.

However, with the game destined for the end, Uganda scored two stoppage-time goals, first through Meskerem’s own goal before Nassuna scored the other.

Nassuna had come on as a second half substitute replacing Nabweteme.

The two teams will face on Saturday in Kampala for the return leg where the winner on aggregate will progress to the next stage to play against Cameroon.

Crested Cranes Starting XI: Ruth Aturo,,Viola Namuddu, Grace Aluka,Aisha Namukisa, Shadia Nankya,,Yudaya Nakayenze, Phiona Nabbumba, Shamira Nalujja, Sandra Nabweteme, Zaina Namuleme, Lilian Mutuuzo

Ethiopia Starting XI: Beyoro Abayinesh, Ware Birtuken, Eeingre Loza Abera,Asfaw Adiso Emebet,Yukura Debiso Tadikuwa, Demise Senaf Wakuma,Kara Meskererem, Asefa Alemmenesh, Aymekl Bizuayehu Tadesse, Kidani Serkadis Euta,,Boyzo Senayi Bogale