Athletics

2019 Airtel Kabaka Birthday run: Sports Journalists rewarded with running kits

ago
by David Isabirye
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Airtel Uganda officials with the media members showing off their kit (PHOTO: David Isabirye)
  • Event: 2019 Airtel Kabaka Birthday Run
  • When: Sunday, 7th April
  • Start & Finish: Lubiri – Mengo, Kampala
  • Start time: 6:00 AM

There are two days to the long awaited 2019 Airtel Kabaka run  and the build-up is promising.

Moments after staff from telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda, also the main sponsors of the birthday run announced a UGX4,000,000 contribution, the sports journalists also reaped big.

About 30 sports journalists were rewarded with kits (running vest, bag and water bottle) as a way of appreciation for the work well done to promote the run that will take place this Sunday, 7th April 2019.

Proceeds from this year’s run will be targeted towards helping the sickle cell disease patients.

David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Vision Group CEO Robert Kabusenga jokes with sports journalist Robert Wasswa (PHOTO: David Isabirye)
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Airtel Uganda’s Public Relations Officer  Faith Fiona Bugonzi with Red Pepper’s Martin Kaddu pose with the kit ()

Airtel Uganda has also pitched tents at Airtel Towers, Airtel Bugolobi, Mukono Health Center 5, and at Bulange Mengo gardens for sickle cell screening and testing.

The Kabaka Run tickets can be found on sale at Airtel Uganda head office as well as their premium shops located at Shoprite Entebbe Road, Ben Kiwanuka Street, Thobani Building, new taxi park as well as at Bulange in Mengo at Shs10,000 only.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, the King of Buganda Kingdom will officially flag off the participants in the different catergories as early as 6 AM.

The participants will engage in the 5KM, 10KM and 21KM catergories.

  • ﻿Sickle Cells testing already ongoing across Kampala
  • Testing to continue until Sunday during the Kabaka Run
David Isabirye | Kawowo Sports Happy sports journalists show off their kits alongside Faith Fiona Bugonzi (Photo: David Isabirye)

The Airtel Kabaka Birthday run is a good initiative because it has a genuine case towards helping the sickle cell patients. Also, I thank Airtel Uganda for supporting the run and the cause as well. I also thank Airtel Uganda for the kits

David Gombe, Sports Journalist with Radio Sapentia and Swift Sports Uganda

