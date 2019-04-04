2019 Airtel Kabaka Birthday run: Sports Journalists rewarded with running kits

Event: 2019 Airtel Kabaka Birthday Run

2019 Airtel Kabaka Birthday Run When: Sunday, 7 th April

Sunday, 7 April Start & Finish : Lubiri – Mengo, Kampala

: Lubiri – Mengo, Kampala Start time: 6:00 AM

There are two days to the long awaited 2019 Airtel Kabaka run and the build-up is promising.

Moments after staff from telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda, also the main sponsors of the birthday run announced a UGX4,000,000 contribution, the sports journalists also reaped big.

About 30 sports journalists were rewarded with kits (running vest, bag and water bottle) as a way of appreciation for the work well done to promote the run that will take place this Sunday, 7th April 2019.

Proceeds from this year’s run will be targeted towards helping the sickle cell disease patients.

Airtel Uganda has also pitched tents at Airtel Towers, Airtel Bugolobi, Mukono Health Center 5, and at Bulange Mengo gardens for sickle cell screening and testing.

The Kabaka Run tickets can be found on sale at Airtel Uganda head office as well as their premium shops located at Shoprite Entebbe Road, Ben Kiwanuka Street, Thobani Building, new taxi park as well as at Bulange in Mengo at Shs10,000 only.

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, the King of Buganda Kingdom will officially flag off the participants in the different catergories as early as 6 AM.

The participants will engage in the 5KM, 10KM and 21KM catergories.

﻿Sickle Cells testing already ongoing across Kampala

Testing to continue until Sunday during the Kabaka Run