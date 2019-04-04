Another four goal thriller between Maroons FC and Police

Juma Balinya wheels away after scoring against SC Villa [Photo: John Batanudde] Franklin Kaweru | Kawowo Sports

For the third time in four league meetings, Maroons FC and Police FC played to a 2-2 draw as the sides drew at Prisons Grounds, Luzira.

Police twice took the lead; first through a well-constructed goal from Juma Balinya and later through an exquisite Ruben Kimera strike while Maroons fought back through a sumptuous Eddie Kapampa free kick and Sylvester Okello scrambled goal.

Both sides also hit the cross-bar before the goals came – Basani Saafi missing from close range for Police while Daniel Otto for Maroons.

The deadlock was broken in the 41st minute when Balinya got at the end of a typical Police move initiated by Samuel Kayongo and involved Ashraf Mugume and Ivan Bukenya shooting on the turn to leave Emmanuel Akol stranded on the line.

But the lead lasted just four minutes as Kapampa scored a beauty from a free kick on the edge of the area after Davis Mutebi fouled Solomon Walusimbi.

Two minutes after the break, Kimera restored Police’s lead with a goal from an excellent counter attack initiated by Mutebi but with eleven minutes on the clock, Okello equalised after a goal melee to deny the Cops maximum points.

The score line was similar to the one in the reverse fixture at Lugogo and the one at Namboole last campaign.

Police improved a slot to 9th on the table with 33 points while Maroons are now 13th, same points with 12th placed SC Villa who beat Mbarara City at Namboole.