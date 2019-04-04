Bulega optimistic Crested Cranes will win at home

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Faridah Bulega

Uganda lost to Ethiopia in the first leg of the preliminary round of Tokyo 2020 Women’s qualifiers but Crested Cranes coach Faridah Bulega is hopeful her charges can win at home to advance to the next stage.

The Lucy of Ethiopia had scored three goals before two late goals from Uganda at the death of the game.

Bulega lauded the players for a spirited fight and indicated the Crested Cranes have the ability to win in the return leg.

“It was a tough game for us because Ethiopia is not an easy team but the players fought hard to make sure we got a respectable result. I believe we can rectify the mistakes we made and win the game at home.”

The coach further states that her team will only need to improve going forward because the target is to win at home.

“I think we shall have to be efficient at home. Even one goal is enough for us to win. It’s unfortunate that we missed a penalty but we managed to score two goals and the team can build on that.”

Aisha Namukisa’s own goal in the 11th minute gave Ethiopia an early lead before two goals from Loza Abera and Kidani Serkadis in the second half.



Uganda scored two stoppage time goals through Kara Meskerem’s own goal and substitute Hasifa Nassuna.

The winner on aggregate will play Cameroon at the next qualifying stage