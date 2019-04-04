Countdown to 2019 Kabaka Run: Airtel Uganda staff confirm participation with 4M cash contribution

Event: 2019 Airtel Kabaka Birthday Run (5KM, 10KM, 21KM)

2019 Airtel Kabaka Birthday Run (5KM, 10KM, 21KM) When: Sunday, 7 th April

Sunday, 7 April Start & Finish : Lubiri – Mengo, Kampala

: Lubiri – Mengo, Kampala Start time: 6:00 AM

As excitement for the 2019 Airtel Kabaka run continues to build up across the country, title sponsors and Buganda Kingdom long-term partner Airtel Uganda has added to their initial contribution with a UGX4,000,000 contribution from their staff members.

The contribution was handed over by the Airtel Uganda Head of Brand and Communication Remmie Kisakye on behalf of the employees.

Speaking during the handover, Kisakye noted that Airtel Uganda’s contribution to this prestigious run goes beyond the 6-year partnership Airtel has with the Buganda kingdom.



We are happy to hand over our contribution to the Airtel Kabaka Run is at an individual level. We believe in the progress that has been made through testing and creating extended awareness for this blood disorder Remmie Kisakye, Head of Brand and Communication Airtel Uganda Limited

Airtel Uganda Corporate Social Responsibility Manager Charity R. Bukenya commended all the Ugandans who have taken time to go to the different sickle cells testing areas and finding out their situation.



This year, we have created an avenue to have participants and all beneficiaries of our message to come out in droves and test for the sickle cell disease trait. We have pitched tents at Airtel Towers, Airtel Bugolobi, Mukono Health Center 5, and at Bulange Mengo gardens and we intend to remain there until the Kabaka Run. We shall also be testing at the venue on Sunday, so please come and get yourself tested free of charge

Charity R. Bukenya, Airtel Uganda Corporate Social Responsibility Manager

Sponsored by Airtel Uganda in a partnership deal to sponsor four of the main Buganda Kingdom activities, the 2019 Kabaka Run has already attracted thousands of individuals as well as a number of top corporate companies who have all contributed to this run by buying their tickets.

The Kabaka Run tickets can be found on sale at Airtel Uganda head office as well as their premium shops located at Shoprite Entebbe Road, Ben Kiwanuka Street, Thobani Building, new taxi park and at Bulange Mengo at Shs10,000 only.

The King of Buganda, Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II will officially flag off the participants in the different catergories.

The participants will engage in the 5KM, 10KM and 21KM catergories.