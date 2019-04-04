FUFA Big League: Kansai Plascon pips Kitara, Proline lose crucial points in stalemate

FUFA Big League (Wednesday Results):

Water 1-1 Proline

Proline Kansai Plascon 2-0 Kitara

Kansai Plascon registered a crucial 2-0 home win over Hoima based Kitara in a Rwenzori group contest at the Bishops S.S play ground in Mukono on Wednesday.

Robert Ssentongo Junior and Najib Gwaido scored a goal in each half to spur the painters.

In the either Rwenzori group duel played earlier at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium under scorching sunny conditions, Water held the table leaders Proline to a one all draw.

Water, a former top tier club took the lead through former Maroons forward William Kibi at the close of the half 45 minutes.

Kibi would have easily scored a brace and his club’s second on the afternoon but the Proline defence was fully alert.

Second half substitute Ibrahim Bonyo found the equalizer for Shafik Bisaso to earn at least a point.

Bonyo had replaced another Ibrahim entity in Wamanah five minutes into the second stanza.

The forward chest-passed the ball into the net following a perfectly weighted chip by Richard Ajuna on 55 minutes.

The two sides then played for a point that they deservedly earned.

Proline now has 34 points from 16 matches, three points ahead of second placed Kansai Plascon.

Kitara’s loss on the road in Mukono further extinguished their chances of a play off slot.

The other FUFA Big league matches will be played on Thursday.

Kiboga Young has a chance to displace Kansai Plascon from the second place when they host struggling Ntinda United at the Bamusuuta play ground.

Kira United entertains Masindi based Dove at Mandela National Stadium in the other Rwenzori group encounter.

In the Elgon group, leaders Wakiso Giants travel away at the intimidating Bombo Army barracks stadium to face UPDF as Doves All Stars face Amuka Bright Stars in Arua, at the Green Light Stadium.

Meanwhile, James Odoch’s Entebbe play host to Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos at the lake side Fisheries Training Institute play ground in Bugonga, Entebbe.

The top two clubs per group qualify directly to the Uganda Premier League as well as one other side determined via a promotional play-off.

Other Matches:

Thursday, 4th April 2019

Elgon Group:

Entebbe Vs JMC Hippos – Jinja

Doves All Stars Vs Amuka Bright Stars – Green Light Stadium, Arua

UPDF Vs Wakiso Giants – Bombo Military Stadium

Rwenzori Group:

Kira United Vs Dove – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Kiboga Young Vs Ntinda United – Bamusuuta Play ground, Kiboga

Saturday, 7th April 2019: