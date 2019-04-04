FUFA Big League: UPDF stands in Wakiso Giants’ path to stretch lead

FUFA Big League:

Thursday, 4th April 2019

Elgon Group:

Entebbe Vs JMC Hippos – Jinja

Doves All Stars Vs Amuka Bright Stars – Green Light Stadium, Arua

UPDF Vs Wakiso Giants – Bombo Military Stadium

Rwenzori Group:

Kira United Vs Dove – Mandela National Stadium, Namboole

Kiboga Young Vs Ntinda United – Bamusuuta Play ground, Kiboga

Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) entertains high flying Elgon group leaders Wakiso Giants at the intimidating Bombo Army Barracks stadium on Thursday.

This is one of the five matches lined up on the day in the second tier division.

Coached by Steven Bogere, UPDF has blown cold and hot this season with chances of making a come back to the top tier fast vanishing unless they win all their remaining games.

Currently with 25 points, 8 below the leaders, Wakiso Giants, Bogere’s side has a chance to play catch up with a solid performance at home.

They take on an unbeaten side, one that has character and determination with an experienced coach – Ibrahim Kirya on the side-lines.

Apparently, Kirya and Bogere are great friends but that will be left aside as they face each other on the field.

Fred Umony is one of the key players at UPDF and will be expected to up his game to down a spirited Wakiso Giants side that has Ayub Kisaliita, Steven Bengo, Moses Ali Feni and goalkeeper Yasin Mugabi, among others.

Victory for Wakiso Giants will ease their smooth path to the top tier league.

In the other games, Felix Kawooya’s Kiboga Young has a chance to displace Kansai Plascon from the second place when they take on struggling Ntinda United at the Bamusuuta play ground in Kiboga.

Kira United locks horns against Masindi based Dove at Mandela National Stadium in the other Rwenzori group encounter.

The other Elgon group contest will see Anthony Bongole’s Doves All Stars take on Amuka Bright Stars in Arua, at the Green Light Stadium.

Entebbe FC, coached by James Odoch will play host to Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos at the lake side Fisheries Training Institute play ground in Bugonga, Entebbe.

The top two clubs per group qualify directly to the Uganda Premier League as well as one other side determined via a promotional play-off.

Saturday, 7th April 2019: