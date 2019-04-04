Futsal: Yeak Kabowa aim to maintain grip at the top

Futsal Super League | Thursday, 4th April 2019

Kabowa Vs Crown – 6 pm

Nomad Vs Equator – 6 pm

Park Vs Mengo City – 7 pm

Yap Stars Vs Parakeets – 8 pm

Elephants Vs Typhoon – 8 pm

Bajim Vs Yeak Kabowa – 9 pm

Dream Vs Aidenal – 9 pm

League leaders Yeak Kabowa will seek to maintain their pole position in the title race as the Futsal Super League returns this Thursday at the International Futsal Courts in Mengo.

With the league hitting its final bend, games are becoming tighter and any blip would be costly in the bid to win the title.

The target ahead of their encounter against Bajim will therefore to win and keep the four points gap ahead of second-placed Park.

Yeak Kabowa who have 42 points will hope the lethal scoring duo of Shafik Avemah and Enoch Sebagala extend their scoring spree on Thursday.

Avemah and Ssebagala have scored 28 and 30 goals respectively this season.

Bajim will hope the spirited comeback against Parakeets last week will give them motivation as they face the league leaders.

Despite trailing 3-0 at halftime, Bajim returned recharged to eventually win the game 5-3.

Second-placed Park have lost ground in the title race following two successive draws against Aidenal and Crown but will be hoping for a return to winning ways against Mengo City.

Wounded Parakeets will seek quick amends as they take on bottom side Yap Stars while Equator who have won their last two outings take on Nomad.

Dream face Aidenal, Crown will play against Kabowa United while Elephants take on Typhoon.