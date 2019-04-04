Kimera blunders cost Mbarara City in defeat to SC Villa

Ali Kimera made two blunders from which SC Villa scored to defeat visitors Mbarara City 2-1 under floodlights at Namboole. Albert Mugisa and Ronald Magwali were the beneficiaries as Kimera twice gifted them with easy balls in either half as the Jogoos won to ease relegation fears.

Jude Mugabi would-be equaliser turned consolation on a night that will be remembered for Kimera who also made a beautiful save to deny substitute Mike Sserumaga.

Douglas Bamweyana made a couple of changes including a big decision to have the the club top scorer Bashir Mutanda on the bench.

Inside the opening minute, they missed a good chance when Magwali, through on goal, side netted with only the goalkeeper at his mercy.

Villa also missed another chance when Ambrose Kirya shot wide from the edge of the area while at the other end, Ivan Eyam effort after Saidi Keni and Moses Kiggundu were left on the floor was cleared off the line.

The moment to break the deadlock came in the 33rd minute when Kimera passed to an unmarked Mugisa after he received a back pass from Muhammad Rashid and the attacker made no mistake but slot home at the near post.

The hosts took the lead into the break but just two minutes after restart, Ssemugabi levelled matters after Ibrahim Oriti pass found him unmarked in the area.

From then on, the visitors were in ascendency throwing everything at the Jogoos but often made rushed decisions.

Bamweyana brought on John Adriko for Ibrahim Mugulusi and later Mike Sserumaga for Mugisa and the Jogoos tried to regain control of the game.

At this moment, the game appeared balanced with Villa denied by Kimera after Sserumaga long range effort but the goalie spilled a tame low cross from Adriko only for Magwali to pounce on the opportunity and restore the hosts lead.

Despite a late surge, SC Villa held on for points that lift them to 12th on the log with 26 points, six points above the drop zone while Mbarara City stay fourth with 41 points.