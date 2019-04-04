JOEL MUYITA: Suspending goalkeeper Kimera was an irrational decision

Goalkeepers will always be blamed and criticised if a team loses and will be least credited during victories. But then they are just like the dark knight, watchful protector and a silent guard.

Fans would be quick to point fingers at a goalkeeper for any mistakes committed and forget the times he stood tall to save when the entire back line is/was beaten.

It was the same case on Wednesday night as Mbarara City FC lost 2-1 to SC Villa in a game played under floodlights at Mandela National stadium.

Mbarara City FC fans and officials went up in arms immediately after the game, the club issued a statement indicating goalkeeper Ali Kimera and goalkeeping coach Yusuf Ssenyonjo had been suspended.

The Club Chairman of Mbarara City FC has taken a decision to give Goalkeeper Ali Kimera and Goal keeping Coach Mr. Yusuf Ssenyonjo an indefinite suspension pending the Board’s decision as we settle the acrimony arising from today’s match against Sports Club Villa. In the due course, both Kimera and Ssenyonjo are not supposed to appear anywhere near the club premises, camp, training ground etc until the Board has pronounced itself on the matter.

Why the rush?



So many questions will come to anyone’s mind why the club made such an instant decision. Was the decision made out of anger? Was there anything fishy that Kimera was involved in and perhaps explains his performance on the day? Why suspend a player without a thorough investigation?

It is true, Kimera had a horrible day in goal and will be blamed for the two goals that SC Villa scored. First he gifted Albert Mugisa for the opening goal before spilling the ball to Ronald Magwali for the winning goal but that doesn’t justify the decision to have him suspended, more so immediately after the game.

Actually one of Mbarara City FC players who preferred anonymity vindicated the goalkeeper indicating the team wasn’t effective going forward.

It’s true he (Kimera) had a bad day but what about the chances we got on the other end. We got so many chances but squandered them. I think we are bad losers and every time we lose, someone is blamed.

It should be noted that barely two months ago, fans were baying for coach Livingstone Mbabazi’s blood after the loss to Onduparaka FC prompting the tactician to take a short sabbatical.

Mbarara City FC fans and officials carried away by performance this season



For a team that was on the brink of relegation last season, credit should be given to the technical team and players that there has been an evident improvement and at one time, Mbarara City FC was in the title race.

Perhaps, the title talk got the fans and officials carried away and think their team can’t lose a game.

However, whereas I find the decision to suspend Kimera irrational, I don’t entirely vindicate him. The growing concerns about match-fixing in Uganda many times leave you wondering whether some of the ‘mistakes’ players commit are genuine or stage managed.