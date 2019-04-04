Athletics

Uganda names the final 15 athletes for the 2019 Africa Youth Championships in Abidjan

by David Isabirye
Kawowo Sports Team | Kawowo Sports Uganda’s Hosea Kiplangat during the last Youth Championship in Nairobi in 2017. He will run as well in Nigeria (Photo: Aisha Nakato)
  • Event: Africa U-18 Youth and U-20 Junior Athletics Championships:
  • Date: April 16-20, 2019
  • Venue: Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) has named a team of 15 athletes to represent the country at the Africa U-18  Youth and U-20 Junior Athletics Championships due  April 16-20, 2019 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The team will be led by UAF President, Domenic Otuchet who will be attending the Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) Congress that runs alongside the 5-day competition.

The team includes Olympic Youth 3000M Champion, Sarah Chelangat.

There is also the Commonwealth youth Games Javelin champion Josephine Lalam and  16-year old Leah Chelangat fresh from representing the country at the Aarhus 2019 World Cross Country Championships.

The list also comprise  World Mountain Running  junior champion Dan Chebet, Hosea Kiplangat and Daniel Kiprop who were finalists in  1500M during the IAAF World  Junior Championships hosted by Kenya in 2017.

Kiplangant and Kiprop will this time round be competing in the 5000m and 10,000m respectively.

The sprinters on the team are; Rajab Lomutho (will compete in 100M/200M male catergory) and Jacinta Katushabe will participate in the 200M.

Angella Nakayima and Betty Bigombe Akidi will take part in the 400M, Leah Chelangat.

The team was selected by UAF Technical Commission after scrutiny of their performance in national and international competitions starting from last season.

Team list

Youth Team:

  • Women:  Angella Nakayima – 400M, Leah Chelangat – 3000M, Rebecca Chelangat – 3000M, Jacinta Katushabe – 200M and Betty Bigombe Akidi – 400M
  • Men: Rajab Lomutho – 100M/200M, Samuel Kibet – 3,000M

Junior Team:

  • Women: Sarah Chelangat – 3000M/5000M, Josephine Lalam – Javelin/Discus and Annet Chesang  – 3000M/5000M
  • Men: Daniel Kiprop – 5,000M/10,000M, Hosea Kiplangat –  5,000M/10,000M, Dan Chebet  5000M/10,000M and Mathew  Chekwemoi  – 5000M/10,000M

Officials:

  • Chief De Mission: Domenic Otuchet
  • Coach: Jimmy Issamat
  • Official: Barbra Asiimwe

