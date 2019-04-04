Uganda names the final 15 athletes for the 2019 Africa Youth Championships in Abidjan

Event: Africa U-18 Youth and U-20 Junior Athletics Championships:

Africa U-18 Youth and U-20 Junior Athletics Championships: Date: April 16-20, 2019

April 16-20, 2019 Venue: Abidjan, Ivory Coast

Uganda Athletics Federation (UAF) has named a team of 15 athletes to represent the country at the Africa U-18 Youth and U-20 Junior Athletics Championships due April 16-20, 2019 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The team will be led by UAF President, Domenic Otuchet who will be attending the Confederation of Africa Athletics (CAA) Congress that runs alongside the 5-day competition.

The team includes Olympic Youth 3000M Champion, Sarah Chelangat.

There is also the Commonwealth youth Games Javelin champion Josephine Lalam and 16-year old Leah Chelangat fresh from representing the country at the Aarhus 2019 World Cross Country Championships.

The list also comprise World Mountain Running junior champion Dan Chebet, Hosea Kiplangat and Daniel Kiprop who were finalists in 1500M during the IAAF World Junior Championships hosted by Kenya in 2017.

Kiplangant and Kiprop will this time round be competing in the 5000m and 10,000m respectively.

The sprinters on the team are; Rajab Lomutho (will compete in 100M/200M male catergory) and Jacinta Katushabe will participate in the 200M.

Angella Nakayima and Betty Bigombe Akidi will take part in the 400M, Leah Chelangat.

The team was selected by UAF Technical Commission after scrutiny of their performance in national and international competitions starting from last season.

Team list

Youth Team:

Women: Angella Nakayima – 400M, Leah Chelangat – 3000M, Rebecca Chelangat – 3000M, Jacinta Katushabe – 200M and Betty Bigombe Akidi – 400M

Men: Rajab Lomutho – 100M/200M, Samuel Kibet – 3,000M

Junior Team:

Women: Sarah Chelangat – 3000M/5000M, Josephine Lalam – Javelin/Discus and Annet Chesang – 3000M/5000M

Men: Daniel Kiprop – 5,000M/10,000M, Hosea Kiplangat – 5,000M/10,000M, Dan Chebet 5000M/10,000M and Mathew Chekwemoi – 5000M/10,000M

Officials:

Chief De Mission: Domenic Otuchet

Domenic Otuchet Coach: Jimmy Issamat