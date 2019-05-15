Buddo, Bulo join Royal Giants at 2019 Copa football quarterfinals

Buddo SS XI vs Uganda Martyrs High School (Photo: David Isabirye)

Copa Coca Cola Football Championship (Round of 16):



9 AM Results:

Buddo SS 2-0 Uganda Martyrs’ High School, Rubaga

Uganda Martyrs’ High School, Rubaga Masaka SS 0 (3) – (4) 0 Bulo Parents

11 AM:

Royal Giants got a bye to the quarter finals after Nakaseke International was thrown out

Standard High School, Zana 2-0 Kawempe Royal

Buddo Secondary School beat Uganda Martyrs’ High School, Rubaga 2-0 at the Round of 16 game played at Jinja SS’ Mighty Arena on Wednesday morning.

Left back Joseph Kafumbe was the hero with a brace; a goal coming in each half.

Before the opening goal that arrived on the half-hour mark, Uganda Martyrs’ High School remained solid.

Kafumbe heads away the ball (Photo: David Isabirye)

Goalkeeper Sulaiman Ssali saved a one against one incident from Buddo’s forward Innocent Ronald in the opening 15 minutes.

There were a couple of nervy moments for the Buddo defence as Uganda Martyrs’ trio of Ashraf Kayiwa, Patrick Kakande and Munik Mutungi troubled their backline.

Kafumbe struck a wonder opener, bearing goalkeeper Ssali with a wider loop, over 30 yards away.

It seemed more like a cross than a direct shot towards goal but the ball ended up in the nets much to the celebration of the Buddo SS team players and fans alike.

After Buddo’s opener, the defending had a chance to double the lead but Innocent Ronald tapped wide after a break-through with goalkeeper Ssali to beat.

Half time ended one goal up and Simon Peter Mugerwa’s side built upon the slim lead coming to the second half.

Uganda Martyrs High School had a chance to neutralize the scores but forward Patrick Kakande hesitated to shoot before the Buddo defence recovered to clear the line.

Buddo SS made two changes in the second half after their second goal (Photo: David Isabirye)

Kafumbe converted a second-half penalty to double the scores with 10 minutes to play.

The penalty was bitterly protested by the Uganda Martyrs’ players and officials too, witnessing their assistant coach sent off.

Buddo progressed to the quarterfinals ahead of the draws at Jinja College (8 PM).

This is the result we worked out for. We still have three most important games ahead of us as we work towards the title defence Simon Peter Mugerwa, Head Coach Buddo S.S

Simon Peter Mugerwa looks on as Buddo played Uganda Martyrs’ Rubaga (Photo: David Isabirye)

We put up a gallant display and missed a couple of chances. At some stage of the game, we were let down by the match referees. Jimmy Mukubya, Head coach Uganda Martyrs High School, Rubaga

Jimmy Mukubya, Uganda Martyrs High School Head Coach (Photo: David Isabirye)

Meanwhile, Bulo Parents eliminated Masaka S.S 4-3 in a tense penalty shoot out.

Normal time of this game played at Kakindu Stadium had ended goal-less.

Bulo Parents players celebrate after their penalty shoot out victory (Photo: David Isabirye)

Standard High School, Zana beat debutants Kawempe Royal College 2-0 at Kakindu Stadium in the only 11am game.

Abdallah Salim, a player licenced at SC Villa Junior team scored a stunning opener from 40 yards.

Aaron Okwi rounded Kawempe Royal goalkeeper Huzainah Lukwago for the second goal in the closing stanza of the game.

The would be second game between Royal Giants and Nakaseke International was not played because the later were thrown out of the competition for using a non-student.

All the round of 16 games will climax on Wednesday.

Team Line Ups:

Buddo SS XI: Anthony Situma (G.K), Joseph Dhata, Joseph Kafumbe, Godfrey Aryole, Musa Ssegujja, Derrick Kiggundu, Hamza Mulambuzi, Joseph Kizza Bukenya, Ronald Innocent, Emmanuel Loki, Ibrahim Bbosa

Subs: Aristote Muhindo (G.K), Herbert Kibirango, William Gama, Regan Kasumba, Kasim Baliddawa, Peter Gava, Eddie Ssebandeke

Head Coach: Simon Peter Mugerwa

Uganda Martyrs High School XI: Sulaiman Ssali (G.K), Joshua Alex Kasule, John Christo Kumbunyaki, James Lomokol, Faizal Bakaluba, Karim Musa Ssegujja, Sadat Mukembo, Ashraf Kayiwa, Patrick Kakande, Munik Mutungi, Charles Ssenbalirwa

Subs: Frank Ssesazi, Sufrah Busulwa, Hassan Ssekandi, Idris Juma Nadir, Lawrence Nsubuga, Abdul Karim Ssengozi, Yasin Kaboyo

Head Coach: Jimmy Mukubya

Other Round of 16 Games (Wednesday):



2 PM:

St Henry’s Kitovu Vs St Johns –Kakindu Stadium

St Mary’s S.S, Kitende Vs St Kaggwa – Mighty Arena, Jinja S.S

4 PM: