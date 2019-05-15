Copa Football 2019 Quarter final draw conducted

Copa Coca Cola Football Championship (Quarter Finals):
- Buddo S.S Vs Jinja Progressive Academy – 9 AM
- St Henry’s Kitovu Vs St Mary’s SS Kitende – 11 AM
- Standard High Zana Vs Royal Giants – 2 PM
- Jinja S.S Vs Bulo Parents – 4 PM
*All matches will be played at Kakindu Stadium
The draw for the quarter final stage at the 2019 Copa Coca cola football championship was conducted moments after the completion of the round of 16 matches at Jinja College on Wednesday evening.
The early morning game will see Jinja Progressive Academy will lock horn with Buddo at 9 AM.
Masaka based St Henry’s Kitovu will face Wakiso giants St Mary’s SS Kitende at 11 AM.
Standard High School, Zana will battle Royal Giants shall enter the frey for the 2 PM game.
The final game on the quarter final menu which will wind the day will witness crowd darling Jinja S.S against on Bulo Parents at 4 PM.
All the quarter final matches will be played at Kakindu Stadium on Thursday, 16th May 2019.
The petition filed by Kibuli Secondary School against Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA) was disposed off by the tournament organizing committee.
Round of 16 Results:
- Jinja S.S 2-0 St Julian High School, Gayaza
- St Mary’s Kitende 4-0 St Kaggwa, Bushenyi
- St Henry’s Kitovu 3-2 St John’s High School, Mukono
- Standard High School, Zana 2-0 Kawempe Royal
- Buddo SS 2-0 Uganda Martyrs’ High School, Rubaga
- Jinja Progressive Academy 2 (7) – 2 (6) Kibuli SS
- Masaka SS 0 (3) – (4) 0 Bulo Parents
