Copa Football 2019 Quarter final draw conducted

Jinja SS players applaud their fans at Kakindu Stadium. They play at 4 PM against Bulo Parents (Photo: David Isabirye)

Copa Coca Cola Football Championship (Quarter Finals):

Buddo S.S Vs Jinja Progressive Academy – 9 AM

St Henry’s Kitovu Vs St Mary’s SS Kitende – 11 AM

Standard High Zana Vs Royal Giants – 2 PM

Jinja S.S Vs Bulo Parents – 4 PM

*All matches will be played at Kakindu Stadium

The draw for the quarter final stage at the 2019 Copa Coca cola football championship was conducted moments after the completion of the round of 16 matches at Jinja College on Wednesday evening.

The early morning game will see Jinja Progressive Academy will lock horn with Buddo at 9 AM.

Buddo SS team that won 2-0 over Uganda Martyrs High School Rubaga at the round of 16 (Photo: David Isabirye)

Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA) players in prayers before their Kibuli contest (Photo: David Isabirye)

Masaka based St Henry’s Kitovu will face Wakiso giants St Mary’s SS Kitende at 11 AM.

St Henry’s Kitovu will face St Mary’s Kitende at 11 AM (Photo: David Isabirye)

Standard High School, Zana will battle Royal Giants shall enter the frey for the 2 PM game.

Abdallah Salim will lead Standard High Zana against Royal Giants at 2 PM (Photo: David Isabirye)

The final game on the quarter final menu which will wind the day will witness crowd darling Jinja S.S against on Bulo Parents at 4 PM.

All the quarter final matches will be played at Kakindu Stadium on Thursday, 16th May 2019.

The petition filed by Kibuli Secondary School against Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA) was disposed off by the tournament organizing committee.

Round of 16 Results: