FUFA Women Elite League: Kampala Queens overcome Uganda Martyrs to secure playoff slot

FUFA Women Elite League

Uganda Martyrs High School 0-1 UCU Lady Cardinals

Kampala Queens sealed their playoff spot

For the second successive season, Kampala Queens will be in the playoffs of the FUFA Women Elite League after edging Uganda Martyrs High School in their penultimate game.

Kampala Queens nicked a hard fought 1-0 win against the school side in the game played at Lubaga playground on Wednesday.

Lilian Mutuuzo’s second-half goal was enough to help Faridah Bulega’s charges secure maximum points.

The victory meant Kampala Queens remained top of Elizabeth group on 27 points same as UCU Lady Cardinals who also won 4-2 against Makerere University.

With a game to play in the regular season, Kampala Queens can either finish first or second in Elizabeth group regardless of their result in the final group game due to a superior goal difference and a better head to head against the other rivals.

UCU Lady Cardinals are also closer to the playoffs and the only team that stands in their way is Olila High School.

The Soroti based side, however, need to win against UCU Lady Cardinals with a big margin of about eight goals in their final game.

On the other hand, Kampala Queens will take on already relegated Lango Queens in Lira in their last regular season game.

In Victoria group, Kawempe Muslim lost their second successive game this season suffering defeat to She Corporate in Nakawa. Kenyan midfielder Jackie Ogol scored the lone goal in the 8th minute.

This is the first time that the four-time champions are losing two games in the same season since the inception of the league in 2015.

Despite the loss, Kawempe remained top on 31 points while second-placed Lady Doves who won 3-2 against Ajax Queens moved to 29 points.

Rines WFC dropped back to the relegation zone following their goalless draw at home against Muteesa I Royal University.

Their rivals Asubo Gafford Ladies got a sigh of relief with a 3-0 win against already relegated Dynamic SS. Joan Nabirye, Shakirah Mutiibwa and Claire Namatovu scored a goal each as Asubo Lady Doves moved to 14 points, one ahead of Rines WFC.

Full Results



Makerere University 2-4 UCU Lady Cardinals

Catherine Nagadya x2 (Makerere University)

Hassifa Nassuna (UCU Lady Cardinals)

Kinavudori Moureen x2 ( UCU Lady Cardinals)

Jacky Nakasi (UCU Lady Cardinals)

Dynamic Jjeza 0-3 Asubo Gafford Ladies



Joan Nabirye (Asubo Gafford Ladies)

Namatovu Claire (Asubo Gafford Ladies)

Shakira Mutibwa (Asubo Gafford Ladies)

Bugiri Town View 1-0 Lango Queens



Elizabeth Anyango (Town View)

Rines SS 0-0 Muteesa 1 Royal

Uganda Martyrs 0-1 Kampala Queens



Lilian Mutuuzo (Kampala Queens)

She Corporate 1-0 Kawempe Muslim



Jackie Ogol (She Corporates)

Lady Doves 3-2 Ajax Queens

