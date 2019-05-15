Jinja duo JIPRA, Jinja SS advance to COPA 2019 quarterfinals

Copa Coca Cola Football Championship (Round of 16):
- Jinja S.S 2-0 St Julian High School, Gayaza
- St Mary’s Kitende 4-0 St Kaggwa, Bushenyi
- St Henry’s Kitovu 3-2 St John’s High School, Mukono
- Standard High School, Zana 2-0 Kawempe Royal
- Buddo SS 2-0 Uganda Martyrs’ High School, Rubaga
- Jinja Progressive Academy 2 (7) – 2 (6) Kibuli SS
- Masaka SS 0 (3) – (4) 0 Bulo Parents
- Royal Giants got a bye to the quarter finals after Nakaseke International was thrown out for use of an over-aged player
The two remaining schools from the Busoga region Jinja Secondary School and Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA) advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2019 Copa Coca Cola schools football championship in Jinja.
Jinja S.S defeated St Julian High School, Gayaza 2-0 at the full to capacity Kakindu Stadium during a round of 16 contest on Wednesday afternoon.
Uganda U-17 player Isma Mugulusi scored the opening goal after just 7 minutes to lift the lively crowd.
Tournament top scorer Lawrence Tezikya added second with a well drilled shot from 20 yards off his left foot to double the advantage.
JIPRA recovered from two goals down to draw with record holders Kibuli S.S two-all at the Mighty Arena, Jinja S.S and force a tense penalty shootout.
The Jinja school triumphed 7-6 during the electrifying shoot out.
Jinja S.S joined the other successful schools at the quarterfinal stage whose draws will be held on Wednesday night at Jinja College.
Other successful schools to quarter finals:
Jinja S.S joins the defending champions Buddo SS, St Mary’s SS Kitende, Bulo Parents, St Henry’s Kitovu, Standard High School – Zana, Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA) and Royal Giant to the quarterfinals.
The quarterfinals will be played on Thursday, 16th May 2019.
