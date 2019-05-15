Jinja duo JIPRA, Jinja SS advance to COPA 2019 quarterfinals

Jinja SS XI vs St Julian High School, Gayaza (Photo: David Isabirye)

Copa Coca Cola Football Championship (Round of 16):

Jinja S.S 2-0 St Julian High School, Gayaza

St Julian High School, Gayaza St Mary’s Kitende 4-0 St Kaggwa, Bushenyi

St Kaggwa, Bushenyi St Henry’s Kitovu 3-2 St John’s High School, Mukono

St John’s High School, Mukono Standard High School, Zana 2-0 Kawempe Royal

Kawempe Royal Buddo SS 2-0 Uganda Martyrs’ High School, Rubaga

Uganda Martyrs’ High School, Rubaga Jinja Progressive Academy 2 (7) – 2 (6) Kibuli SS

Kibuli SS Masaka SS 0 (3) – (4) 0 Bulo Parents

Bulo Parents Royal Giants got a bye to the quarter finals after Nakaseke International was thrown out for use of an over-aged player

The two remaining schools from the Busoga region Jinja Secondary School and Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA) advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2019 Copa Coca Cola schools football championship in Jinja.

Jinja S.S defeated St Julian High School, Gayaza 2-0 at the full to capacity Kakindu Stadium during a round of 16 contest on Wednesday afternoon.

Uganda U-17 player Isma Mugulusi scored the opening goal after just 7 minutes to lift the lively crowd.

Tournament top scorer Lawrence Tezikya added second with a well drilled shot from 20 yards off his left foot to double the advantage.

Lawrence Enzo Tezikya celebrates the second goal for Jinja SS against St Julian High School (Photo: David Isabirye)

Jinja SS in action against St Julian High School (Photo: David Isabirye)

JIPRA recovered from two goals down to draw with record holders Kibuli S.S two-all at the Mighty Arena, Jinja S.S and force a tense penalty shootout.

The Jinja school triumphed 7-6 during the electrifying shoot out.

Jinja S.S joined the other successful schools at the quarterfinal stage whose draws will be held on Wednesday night at Jinja College.

Part of the crowd at the Kakindu Stadium during the 2019 Copa football round of 16 contest between Jinja SS and St Julian High School Gayaza (Photo: David Isabirye)

Other successful schools to quarter finals:

Jinja S.S joins the defending champions Buddo SS, St Mary’s SS Kitende, Bulo Parents, St Henry’s Kitovu, Standard High School – Zana, Jinja Progressive Academy (JIPRA) and Royal Giant to the quarterfinals.

The quarterfinals will be played on Thursday, 16th May 2019.