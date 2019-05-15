St Mary’s Kitende condemns 10-man St Kaggwa to reach Copa 2019 quarterfinals

Jacob Okao (left) scored SMASK’s second goal against St Kaggwa (Photo: David Isabirye)

Copa Coca Cola Football Championship (Round of 16):

St Mary’s SS Kitende 4-0 St Kaggwa

St Kaggwa St Henry’s Kitovu 3-2 St John’s High School Mukono

St John’s High School Mukono Standard High School, Zana 2-0 Kawempe Royal

Kawempe Royal Buddo SS 2-0 Uganda Martyrs’ High School, Rubaga

Uganda Martyrs’ High School, Rubaga Masaka SS 0 (3) – (4) 0 Bulo Parents

Bulo Parents Royal Giants got a bye to the quarter finals after Nakaseke International was thrown out

Giants St Mary’s SS Kitende (SMASK) easily defeated a ten-man St Kaggwa side 4-0 during a round of 16 duel played at the Mighty Arena within Jinja S.S on Wednesday afternoon.

Striker Charles Lwanga, defender Jacob Okao as well as midfielders Abdul Karim Watambala and Bobosi Byaruhanga scored the goals for the eight-time Copa champions.

Lwanga poked home the opener past goalkeeper Dhugo Malaku after 25 minutes from an acute angle on the right.

Okao calmly scored the second with a well-taken penalty after a foul in the forbidden area on midfielder Bobosi Byaruhanga by defender Dennis Ering.

SMASK took a 2-0 lead heading into the second half.

St Mary’s Kitende captain Aziz Kayondo (right) with his St Kaggwa counterpart before kick off (Photo: David Isabirye)

Impressive left-footed midfielder Watambala struck home a beautiful free-kick on the near post for the third goal five minutes into the second half.

St Kaggwa was reduced to 10 men following a red for Davis Ahaabwe for a rough tackle on KCCA exciting midfielder Steven Sserwadda.

The fourth goal was another penalty well-drilled home by Byaruhanga in the 70th minute.

This penalty was awarded for a handball by Christian Tumusiime.

Charles ‘Neymar’ Lwanga celebrates the opening goal for SMASK at the Mighty Arena, Jinja SS (Photo: David Isabirye)

Meanwhile, St Henry’s College, Kitovu won 3-2 against Mukono based St John’s High School at Kakindu Stadium.

St Mary’s Kitende and St Henry’s Kitovu joined the already qualified schools for the quarterfinals.

The earlier four schools to book their slots at the quarterfinal stage were; Buddo SS, Bulo Parents, Standard High School – Zana and Royal Giants who got a bye to this stage.